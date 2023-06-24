Binance ordered to cease its crypto services in Belgium

In a significant blow to the cryptocurrency exchange giant, Binance ordered to cease services in Belgium. The decision comes as regulators tighten their grip on the rapidly evolving crypto industry, expressing concerns over potential risks and regulatory compliance. The Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) has taken a firm stance, requiring Binance to halt its operations within the country’s borders.

The regulatory body emphasized that it believes Binance’s provision of these services in Belgium from non-European Economic Area nations clearly violates the prohibition in place. The FSMA’s move follows a wave of regulatory scrutiny surrounding Binance and other major cryptocurrency platforms. Concerns regarding customer protection, market integrity, and anti-money laundering measures have prompted authorities worldwide to reassess the operations of such exchanges. Belgium has now joined the growing list of countries taking action against Binance.

Binance Receives Cease Order from Belgian Regulator for Crypto Services

Belgium's Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) has issued an official order to cryptocurrency exchange Binance, demanding Binance to order to cease services in Belgium.

In its announcement, the FSMA highlighted that Binance is actively providing exchange services between virtual currencies and legal currencies, as well as custody wallet services, in Belgium. Notably, these services are being offered by countries that do not belong to the European Economic Area. The financial regulator underlined its perspective that Binance’s offering of such services in Belgium from non-European Economic Area countries is a direct violation of the existing prohibition.

“By way of its decision dated 23 June 2023, the FSMA has therefore decided to order Binance to cease, with immediate effect, offering or providing any exchange services in Belgium between virtual currencies and legal currencies, as well as custody wallet services.”

The regulator cautioned that failure to adhere to this prohibition could result in criminal penalties in accordance with Article 136 of the Belgian Law on the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Alongside the directive to halt crypto operations in Belgium, the FSMA also declared that it has required Binance to promptly take necessary actions to return to its Belgian clients all cryptographic keys and/or virtual currencies held by Binance on their behalf. Alternatively, the FSMA demanded that Binance transfer these assets to entities operating under the jurisdiction of an EEA member state duly authorized by their domestic law to conduct such activities.

Regulatory Landscape for Cryptocurrencies in Belgium

The financial regulator clarified that the provision of exchange services between virtual currencies and legal currencies, as well as custody wallet services (VASP), currently falls under unregulated activities, with the exception of measures against money laundering and terrorist financing (AML/TF).

The FSMA acknowledged the forthcoming impact of the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, published in the Official Journal of the European Union on June 9. It highlighted that the MiCA regulation would introduce comprehensive regulations, including prudential rules, governing activities related to crypto-assets. The regulator provided further clarification on the matter.

“These rules, with direct effect in Belgian law, will enter into force in January 2025.” The FSMA highlighted that in the absence of dedicated regulations, the common law and pertinent provisions of the Belgian Criminal Code apply to crypto assets, as stated.

Binance is currently under heightened regulatory scrutiny in various countries. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has levied charges against Binance, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and Binance US. Additionally, Binance has suspended its operations in the United Kingdom, withdrawn from the Netherlands, and initiated the process of deregistering in Cyprus. Furthermore, French authorities are investigating Binance concerning allegations of money laundering and violations of regulations.

In conclusion, the Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) of Binance ordered to cease services in Belgium, citing non-compliance with regulations. This decision reflects the growing global regulatory scrutiny faced by Binance and other cryptocurrency exchanges. As the crypto industry evolves, collaboration between exchanges and regulators becomes crucial to ensure compliance and investor protection.

