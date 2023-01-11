Binance planning 15-30% hiring spree

Binance is planning a hiring spree in 2023, CEO Changpeng Zhao said Wednesday, taking somewhat of a contrarian view as crypto firms lay off huge swathes of staff.Rival exchanges have been forced to cut large parts of their workforce after nearly $1.4 trillion was wiped off the crypto market in 2022.

Zhao said Binance needs to get the company “well-organized” ahead of the next crypto bull run and admitted the exchange is “not super efficient.” Binance is planning a hiring spree in 2023, CEO Changpeng Zhao said Wednesday, taking a somewhat contrarian view as crypto firms lay off huge swathes of staff amid continued pressure on coin prices.

‘We will continue to build, and hopefully, we will ramp up again before the next bull market,’ CZ said. He also admitted that Binance is ‘not super efficient’ but hopes it will be well organised to meet the demands of the next bull run. Binance will particularly invest in its customer support department. CZ’s plans for Binance to increase its staff come when other crypto exchanges are downsizing amidst the crypto bear market and the FTX contagion.

In November, US-based Kraken announced that it was reducing its workforce by 30%. In late November, Kraken made public plans to exit the Japanese market due to rising costs due to the crypto drawdown. On January 10th, Coinbase disclosed a second round of layoffs that would affect 950 of its staff.

‘We will continue to build, and hopefully, we will ramp up again before the next bull market,’ CZ said. He also admitted that Binance is ‘not super efficient’ but hopes it will be well organised to meet the demands of the next bull run. Binance will particularly invest in its customer support department.

CZ’s plans for Binance to increase its staff come when other crypto exchanges are downsizing amidst the crypto bear market and the FTX contagion.

In November, US-based Kraken announced that it was reducing its workforce by 30%. In late November, Kraken made public plans to exit the Japanese market due to rising costs due to the crypto drawdown. On January 10th, Coinbase disclosed a second round of layoffs that would affect 950 of its staff.

Zhao said Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said the company increased headcount in 2022 from 3,000 people to “almost” 8,000. In 2023, Binance plans to increase the number of staff by between 15% and 30%, Zhao said at the Crypto Finance Conference in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Rival exchanges have been forced to cut large parts of their workforce after nearly $1.4 trillion was wiped off the crypto market in 2022 and major digital currencies including bitcoin and ether saw their prices plunge.In November, Kraken announced it was laying off 30% of staff, and this year Huobi and Coinbase said it would cut 20% of its workforce. That was the second round of job cuts for Coinbase in the last year.

Zhao said Binance needs to get the company “well-organized” ahead of the next crypto bull run and admitted the exchange is “not super efficient.”

“We will continue to build and hopefully we will ramp up again before the next bull market,” Zhao said