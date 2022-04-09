Binance ready to follow sanctions on Russian officials: Ukraine

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao acknowledged the “readiness to follow the sanctions policy on Russian officials involved in military aggression.” “During the call with Changpeng Zhao agreed on verifying their Ukrainian users,” Fedorov got to add. Fedorov had previously requested that major cryptocurrency exchanges restrict Russian users’ addresses in February.

Six weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, the world’s first crypto-age war is shaping up to be a test for digital currencies as a force for both good and bad: arming Ukrainian volunteer fighters and feeding starving civilians; and possibly providing Russians with a way to circumvent Western sanctions and raise revenue.

There is now a verbal fight to determine which side is winning. “Crypto is saving lives, literally saving lives,” Michael Chobanian, president of Ukraine’s Blockchain Association and founder of the Kuna crypto exchange inside the capital Kyiv, tells Fortune, communicating from an unknown location, for dread of being targeted by Russia.

Western officials, on the other hand, fear that Russians are siphoning their money into cryptocurrency, avoiding institutions and diluting sanctions against President Vladimir Putin.

A US Treasury assessment issued months before the war warned that cryptocurrency might “damage the efficacy of our sanctions” in a number of countries. According to Elliptic, a blockchain analytics firm, Russia might use crypto assets to “circumvent sanctions through state-sponsored cybercrime, wealth concealment, and even crypto mining.”

According to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who stated last month that “crypto-assets are certainly being exploited as a way of bypassing the sanctions,” this is already happening.

Zhao claims that Binance, which conducted $34.1 trillion in trade last year, has used know-your-customer technology to prevent numerous dubious clients from registering on the site.

Binance has searched around 6,000 accounts, out of its 100 million users, as of late March, and had only frozen 150 of them.

However, Chobanian claims that the Russian restrictions against Binance have a serious flaw: It allows customers to trade their Russian rubles for Bitcoin in seconds, among the platform’s 82 fiat currencies. According to data on Binance’s website, the rate of ruble trading increased dramatically over the first two weeks of the battle. Ukraine and Russia had the world’s highest percentages of crypto users even before the war.

The increasing rates of currency transactions during the war, according to Chobanian, indicate that Russians may be circumventing sanctions.