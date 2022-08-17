Binance to start offering its services in Kazakhstan. One of the largest crypto exchange platforms, Binance recently got a temporary license to offer trading and custody services for cryptocurrencies in Kazakhstan. The company has not completed the application process yet, but its development has already started. It is also considered an outstanding achievement for Binance.

More on Binance’s License

In a recent blog post, Binance revealed that AFSA, the regulatory body of Kazakhstan which looks over the AIFC, has temporarily approved Binance, the world’s leading digital asset platform, to provide their trading services in Kazakhastan.

The blog post also stated that in-principal approval needs Binance to complete their whole application process to get a permanent license to provide the crypto asset trading facility as well as custody services on the AIFC platform. This thing would take some time.

On the other side, Kazakhstan’s financial watchdog or head also launched a pilot plan to develop numerous crypto exchanges in their country. It also allowed the AIFC authorized platforms to open their accounts on the country’s local banks last month.

Views of Binance leaders

Binance CEO and founder CZ showed his happiness by stating that this achievement signifies their company’s commitment and hard work to being a compliance first exchange and providing services in a suitable environment across the globe.

Gleb Kostarev also shared his views on this matter. He described it as the landmark achievement for their company in Kazakhastan. He also showed gratitude towards AIFC for their support and the vision of allowing Binance to provide its numerous services in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan is promoting crypto mining enterprises

In the past few months, Kazakhstan has attracted many crypto mining companies after China banned the industry last year. However, several critics say that the crypto exchange businesses might not benefit a country as it does not create a good amount of jobs, pay very little tax, and transfer most amount of their profit abroad. In reply to this issue, the government took steps to shut down all the illegal mining farms in their country and expand their requirements for registration.

What are your thoughts as Binance is about to start offering its services in Kazakhstan? And, is a crypto business not that much profitable for a country? Let us know in the comments below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your friends.

Also Read: Columbia to restrict tax evasion by introducing a new digital currency.