The Bitcoin market is expected to grow 678 per cent by the end of the year 2072, while the non-fungible token (NFT) market will grow 1,200 per cent during the same period, according to a research report by Italy-based company Fast Private Jet, an aviation firm.

The report further pointed out that if the investors can overlook the volatility of the Bitcoin market and take risk, they can expect to see a return of 12.56 per cent per year during this period.

Bitcoin is considered the most popular and valuable cryptocurrency due to its peer-to-peer network that allows online transactions to happen instantly.

The report states that based on the current market cap, which is over £42 million, bitcoin will be worth £274 million over 50 years. “This suggests that investors can expect to see big, long-term results if they invest now,” it adds.

It also highlighted some risks. “There are some risks that come with investing in the bitcoin market. The first are the massive bitcoin scams, which have caught hundreds of people in recent years, along with the unpredictable nature of the market due to large investors and celebrity input,” the report said.

Regardless of rising adoption, dangers stay. As an example, although El Salvador adopted Bitcoin in September 2021, however not a single service provider within the Central American nation has processed a single Bitcoin transaction ever since. This was revealed by the First Enterprise Survey 2022 report, carried out by the Chamber of Commerce and Business of El Salvador (Camarasal) between January 15 and February 9, 2022.

The report expects the NFT market to develop by an additional 1,200 per cent, reaching £5,954 million by 2072.

“NFTs are constantly rising at a yearly charge of 23.99 per cent, which means that even short-term buyers can anticipate to see a wholesome return. Moreover, within the subsequent 5 years alone, the NFT market is anticipated to develop by practically 150 per cent, and if buyers maintain onto these, in 30 years’ time, this may improve to 1,000 per cent,” says the Quick Non-public Jet report.