The world of cryptocurrency is always changing and with all the chaos comes new services that facilitate new forms of utilization of digital assets. Crypto backed loans are one of these new services, and it has the potential to be a valuable product by allowing asset holders to gain liquidity and access to cash without losing the hassle of owning the asset. And this new revolution is now being legitimized and called out by a well known marquee player in the crypto space, U.S. exchange Coinbase has just launched their own Bitcoin-backed loan.

What are Crypto-Backed Loans

For a lot of the populus, seeking a loan using digital currency as a backdrop can feel like an innate obstacle. In practice, it’s actually a bit easier, because it follows the same instance of utilizing an asset as collateral. Traditional loans are acquisitions using the same instance in that when borrowing as an example, an asset like a home or a car is used against a line of credit just like a payout loan. In many cases this is exactly how we would want to use the asset; a Bitcoin-backed loan works with that same premise where the user provides Bitcoin as collateral, to obtain the loan and receive money often in the front of a stablecoin (USDC) – which provides the user access to funds they may need i.e., for a down payment, for debt consolidation, or other vs. if they sell of 1 BTC, purchase a car, pay the credit card bill, get some cash and still have the valuable crypto assets.

The Strategic Advantage for Bitcoin Holders

This model is particularly appealing because it offers a significant advantage: the potential for long-term gains. By taking out a loan on their Bitcoin, users retain their position in the market. If Bitcoin (BTC) goes up meanwhile, they are able to profit from that increase simultaneously to the loan paying interest. It’s a way to have your cake and eat it too, using your digital assets for your to receive cash-flow now, while retaining that same for the future. Furthermore, by borrowing instead of selling, it’s potentially a way to fund needs without triggering a taxable event as the loan is not a sale.

Coinbase’s Unique Partnership with Morpho

Coinbase’s new offering using the decentralized finance protocol Morpho is a major milestone for bridging traditional finance (TradFi) to decentralized finance (DeFi). On the surface, the average user will be using the user-friendly Coinbase app, but lending and borrowing happens on-chain using smart contracts on the Base layer-2 network. This all-in-one approach of “TradFi in the front, DeFi in the back” alleviates the existing technical challenges of decentralized finance, such as gas fees and wallet management. This collaborative partnership with Morpho is a vital part of Coinbase’s initiative to scale their on-chain business.

How the Program Works for Users

At present, this service is specifically available to eligible customers in the U.S. (with the exception of New York State), allowing them to borrow against Bitcoin collateral up to a certain limit, in USDC. A major benefit of this loan product is the flexible repayment option; there are no deadlines on when you must pay it back or how many repayments you must make per month, therefore leaving borrowers with complete autonomy about their financial timeline, provided that the borrower maintains good loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. The Loan-To-Value (LTV) ratio is a useful number because, it shows the ratio between value of the loan (amount borrowed) and the value of the collateral. As per outlined rules, if the value of the Bitcoin collateral decreases and the LTV hits a certain level, then the collateral could get liquidated to pay off the loan – this is a risk each borrower needs to continue monitoring.

The Market is Changing

The fact that a prominent exchange like Coinbase is providing this product reflects further changes in the landscape of the markets. The crypto lending market, both centralized and decentralized has taken off and is reaching a widespread audience of investors looking to put their digital assets to work. This model appeals to a variety of borrower’s profile wanting to access liquidity without triggering a taxable event. The partnership with Morpho also embodies a future state where legacy finance systems and innovative decentralized protocols collaborate together to create more competitive and accessible financial products. In an ever-changing market, Coinbase’s Bitcoin-backed loans are more than just a new product. It symbolizes now maturing ecosystem where digital assets are now not only less of a store of value, but also are a living financial resource to meet day-to-day needs.