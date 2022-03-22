Bitcoin breaks $43k and Ethereum reaches $3k as markets rally

Crypto markets have been showing promising signs of recovery as the price of Bitcoin has been trading above $40k for a while. With this, even Ethereum is recovering, and the price has reached $3k after a long time. Other altcoins are also moving up as Bitcoin breaks $43k in the quick rally from the $41k level.

Bitcoin breaks $43k

Bitcoin has reached $43k, which is a good sign as we could soon retest the EMA200 level near $45k. This will be the most important level for this rally. If it doesn’t break, the price will fall back again, and this rally would have been a waste as well. Things look a little more promising this time as the price has been rising slowly and steadily, unlike before. The recent rally was a result of support from the MA50 and EMA 20 near the $40.5k-$41k level.

On the upside, the next big resistance after $45k will be at $48.5k, where we have the MA200. Breaking $45k will likely take us to this level, and it will be the final level that needs to be broken before we can confirm this range is done for. The price has risen very fast, so let’s see how much it consolidates before the next move.

Ethereum and altcoins show promise

Ethereum has broken the $3,000 after 3 weeks. It was showing worrisome signs as the price even fell below $2,500 in this period. But the rally was quite fast as Bitcoin stuck above the $40k level for a few days and the market sentiment turned positive. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum is up more than 4%, while other altcoins have been doing well too.

Link and Uniswap have risen more than 7% in the last 24 hours, while Polkadot has surged by more than 5%. Still, all these coins have been stuck at these levels for months now. Until BTC breaks the $45k level and really moves up, we could see another correction again. However, note that Ethereum is showing more strength than any other alt and is nearing the 0.072 resistance in the ETH/BTC pair.

Does the market look a little more promising now as Bitcoin breaks $43k? And do you think that Ethereum is showing more promise than BTC?

