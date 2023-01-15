Bitcoin classes started in one of the largest colleges in the US

The most famous cryptocurrency Bitcoin is being widely accepted by the people. Now some colleges are mulling to add it into the curriculum. One of the largest colleges of the United States has decided to start the Bitcoin classes.

Goal of the initiative

The goal of Bitcoin College is to alter all of that. They merely want to provide a space where individuals can learn about this tremendous digital money without taking a side in the discussion. Their strategy is effective so far. The institution is becoming more and more well-known and has already drawn students from around the globe. Bitcoin College is the place for you whether you want to learn more about Bitcoin or want to hear all sides of the argument.

The news was announced on Jan. 13 by Associate Professor Korok Ray of Mays Business School at Texas A&M, who will be teaching the “Bitcoin Protocol” course to students in the College of Engineering and Mays Business School when the Spring Semester starts on Jan. 17.

Bitcoin College

In August, a new college called Bitcoin College will begin classes. It is the only university in the world whose whole curriculum is focused on educating students about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The creators of Bitcoin College believe that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are the way of the future, and they want to teach students about them. Everything from the development of Bitcoin to its application and history will be covered in the course material.

However, Bitcoin College is for more than just students. The institution offers in-person and online classes, and a degree in cryptocurrencies is also an option.

60% parents want their kids to learn crypto

A recent survey including more than 800 parents and 200 college graduates in the United States was conducted to gain a greater perspective and understanding of the value of a crypto education. According to a poll conducted by the educational portal Study.com, more than 60 percent of American parents want their children to take bitcoin and other crypto programs in high school.

The survey revealed that 64 percent of 884 American parents and 67 percent of 210 American college graduates feel that cryptocurrency should be compulsory in schools. All interviewees were examined to make sure they possessed at least a fundamental comprehension of cryptocurrencies, the blockchain, and the metaverse. The American education system is continuously adapting to new innovations and adjusting to meet the demands of an evolving economy.

The mayor believes that educational institutions should teach children about cryptocurrencies and blockchains since they represent a new approach to thinking and a cutting-edge payment method. Union Catholic High School began teaching its students about cryptocurrency as early as 2018. The focus of the class was on the history of cryptography and blockchain technology.

Conversely, several of the United States’ premier institutes have already included blockchain and cryptocurrency into their curricula. They include prestigious universities such as Harvard University, Oxford University, and MIT.