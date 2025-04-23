Bitcoin has climbed back to $90,000 for the first time since early March, bringing renewed attention to the digital currency market after a period of steep corrections and cautious sentiment. The price increase follows a recovery that began in mid-April, after Bitcoin dropped to nearly $74,000, marking one of the steepest declines since the start of the year. Though the token is still trading more than 5% lower than where it began in 2025, the upward trend over the past two weeks shows a possible shift in market confidence.

The broader context of this rebound includes more than just Bitcoin’s price movement. The rise has been accompanied by changes in futures funding rates and increased interest from long-term holders. On April 18, Bitcoin reached a price of $90,279, posting a 13% gain over two weeks and a 3.3% increase in the past day. This return to higher levels comes after a sustained downturn that saw Bitcoin fall more than 30% from its January peak of around $109,000.

One of the main factors supporting the price rally is the trend in perpetual futures funding rates. When these rates are negative, short sellers are forced to pay long holders, creating pressure on shorts to exit their positions. This can result in what traders call a short squeeze, where rapid buying pushes prices even higher. Analysts believe that this condition is now playing out, as funding rates across exchanges are once again turning positive, showing stronger interest in long positions.

In addition, long-term holders have started accumulating Bitcoin again. These investors, who typically hold onto their assets for more than five months, had previously paused their activity during the recent price slide. Their return is often interpreted as a vote of confidence in future price growth. On the other hand, short-term holders, usually more reactive to price fluctuations, have continued to exit, which often signals that the market has reached a near-term bottom.

Another factor drawing attention is the inflow into U.S.-based spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). April 15 saw the highest single-day ETF inflow since January, with over $380 million entering the market. This points to increasing interest from institutional investors, who may be positioning ahead of a possible test of the next resistance level around $93,000.