Bitcoin jumps above $40k after showing bullish momentum

Bitcoin jumps above $40k after the price breaks through the downward pattern and rallies past the resistance in a few hours. Altcoins have also sh0wn some relief with prices increasing with Bitcoin’s rally. Now BTC is at $41.5k, and the critical level to watch out for will be $42k. If Bitcoin can turn this level into support, there is a good chance we will be able to retest $45k and maybe even break it this time.

Bitcoin and Ethereum price action

For Bitcoin, the levels to watch out for on the upside will be $42k, $44k, and $45k. These are strong resistances from where the price may correct, and we could fall to lower levels like before. It will also be essential to see if any specific patterns play out in the future. For now, the chances of retracing back to $35k have subsided, and those who are mainly invested in alts must be relieved. In case correction happens, Bitcoin is expected to find support at $40k, $39.3k, and $38k.

For Ethereum, the price action seems bullish as well; it has broken the $2,700 resistance and is now trading near that level. A slight pump could push it past $2,750, after which we will be eyeing the $2,900 level. It will be totally dependent on how the price of Bitcoin acts at these levels. If Bitcoin falls, the support for Ethereum is near the $2,550-$2,600 range.

Altcoins

With the Bitcoin pump, altcoins have also seen a good jump. ADA has broken the 80 cents resistance and is now trading at 83 cents while correcting a bit. In case Bitcoin is able to break $45k, ADA could move past the $1 resistance. Other coins like Solana, Luna, XRP, DOT have also pumped in the last few hours.

Solana has broken the $85 resistance and is now trading at $87.4, moving slowly towards the $100 mark. It is up 5% in the last 24 hours. In the case of Luna, the price has again moved past $90 and is now at $93 with an almost 10% jump.

