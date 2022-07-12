Bitcoin net outflows from exchanges are hitting all-time highs

The inflow and outflow of Bitcoin on exchanges show the side of demand and supply. If there are more net outflows, we can conclude that the demand among investors is high and more people are buying. On the other hand, if there are more inflows, it shows that supply is increasing, demand is low and more people are selling. So, it is a positive thing to see that Bitcoin net outflows from exchanges are at all-time highs.

Bitcoin net outflows from exchanges

In June, the net Bitcoin outflow from exchanges touched a new ATH. This has reduced the remaining balance on exchanges to 2.4M. From May 26 to June 25, there was a total withdrawal of 152,446 Bitcoins which is significant. If we consider this data only for the month of June, then the total change was 123,652 Bitcoins.

However, an important point to note before we become super bullish about their withdrawals from exchanges is the dollar value of Bitcoins. Even though in terms of BTC, the number was a lot, the dollar value of the total outflows is not an all-time high. It is quite easy to expect that the ATH in dollar value of BTC withdrawals was around the time when BTC was trading near its highs.

What does it mean for the market?

Bitcoin’s net outflows reaching new highs is a positive thing for the market. It also shows that we could soon bounce back if the demand keeps moving up and the supply falls. However, the interesting part would be the lowest point BTC supply goes on exchanges. That’s because the price of BTC is much less now, and if we compare it to the time when the outflows were much higher in dollar terms, we could see the supply fall a lot further.

One should understand that the time to buy is not in a bull market but in a bear market. So, we could say that is what’s happening here. Whales will continue to accumulate till the next bull run, it is always the retailers that are late.

