BitConnect Founder Satish Kumbhani charged criminally has disappeared

Satish Kumbhani, the founder of trading platform BitConnect is charged criminally in the United States. last week with a $2.4 billion Ponzi scheme, has vanished from his native place India, according to law enforcement officers.

Last September, the Securities and Exchange Commission one by one sued Kumbhani, claiming thathe fraudulently raised over than $2 billion from traders in his cryptocurrency exchange platform. But the SEC didn’t know where he was residing and couldn’t serve him with the lawsuit.

Kumbhani, 36, has possibly relocated from India to an unknown locality in a overseas nation according to SEC attorney Richard Primoff in a court filing.

Primoff requested U.S. District Judge John Koeltl for an extension till May 30. The SEC stated it wants to search for Kumbhani and if it is found out that he is in the U.S.,they will serve him with the complaint.

If Kumbhani is within the U.S., he could be arrested and doubtlessly imprisoned if he’s convicted of charges in the indictment filed Friday in San Diego. Prosecutors stated he created BitConnect in 2016 and the virtual token, BitConnect Coin.

Kumbhani touted BitConnect’s “lending software” primarily based on proprietary buying and selling bot and volatility software that could be traded on the crypto markets globally.

But in reality, the lending software became a big Ponzi scheme that raised $2.4 billion from traders around globally right before shutting down in January 2018, prosecutors stated.

The following day, one of Kumbhani’s promoters based in South Korea warned that a few traders were considering committing suicide and that masses of [Korean investors] invested all they have, according to the indictment.

BitConnect used cash from new traders to pay earlier ones, the U.S. stated. He is charged with wire fraud, operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, and three conspiracies: to devote wire fraud; commodity price manipulation; and international cash laundering.

Last September, BitConnect’s pinnacle promoter in North America, Glenn Arcaro, pleaded guilty. In November, prosecutors stated they could promote approximately $fifty seven million in cryptocurrency seized from Arcaro. This month, a judge accepted an amended order for the sale.