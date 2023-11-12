Bitmedia’s Ad Quality and Transparency

When you’re dealing with crypto projects, obtaining an appropriate advertising network is crucial. From launching new products, advancing your brand, or looking for greater profits, proper ad placement leads to success, while getting it wrong can cause failure and revenue loss.

To help you make an informed choice, this article shines a spotlight on Bitmedia. We show you how the platform is shaking up the cryptocurrency sector through its ad quality and operational transparency policies to give you an incomparable crypto ad display experience.

What Is Bitmedia?

Bitmedia is a London-based crypto ad platform offering different types of ads, such as rich media, HTML5 ads, and a variety of display banners, giving advertisers a wide array of choices. The agency that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to interpret user behavior gets over 1 billion impressions and reaches an audience of over 20 million users monthly with the most relevant ads.

The crypto ad network offers a variety of targeted advertising options, including device, language, and geo-targeting, specializing in adverts for projects in blockchain, betting, gaming, and cryptocurrency industries. Furthermore, Bitmedia offers businesses tools that facilitate real-time tracking of how their campaigns are performing so they can make any adjustments to optimize their results.

The firm continues to grow in popularity due to its focus on the nascent crypto, Web3, and gaming industries and offering relevant advertising options. With tens of Bitcoin ad networks competing for your attention, you have every reason to trust Bitmedia in 2023 and beyond.

Bitmedia’s Ad Quality Verification Process

The success of your crypto ad campaign largely depends on the platform you choose. Working with the right network is the only guarantee that your ads will reach your target audience, resonate with interests, and lead to conversions. This is where Bitmedia thrives!

Besides offering a wide range of targeting options, the firm runs a strict ad verification process that ensures you can reach your preferred audiences with precision. Whether you’re trying to promote a new product or service or you’re interested in increasing your brand visibility, Bitmedia’s ad marketplace has the tools and resources to create ads that will meet and surpass your expectations. Bitmedia uses the following strategies to achieve these noble goals:

Visually Appealing Ads

Bitmedia focuses on delivering high-quality, visually attractive graphics that are specifically crafted to offer an unmatched user experience. The creative ads are well-designed to be visually appealing to the target audiences.

Adaptable Smart Banners

Beyond the visual appeal, Bitmedia creates adaptable smart banners and interactive ads that enhance user engagement and drive conversions. The targeted ads are further fine-tuned based on time, device, and region with a high level of granularity so they can reach the most relevant audiences.

Ad Quality Verification

To ensure the effectiveness of your ad campaign from ad ideation to execution, Bitmedia runs an ad quality verification process. As a result, only the highest quality and authentic ads see the light of day. The process encompasses a four-level verification process involving runtime verification, third-party traffic control, post-verification traffic, and moderation of clicks and impressions.

Flagging Fraudulent Ad Impressions

The company uses a state-of-the-art analysis approach that flags hidden ad impressions, bots, paid traffic fraud, and others. Bitmedia’s strict policy against inappropriate impressions means customers can get refunded in the event that fake ads are detected.

Bitmedia’s Data Transparency Practice

By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, Bitmedia offers solutions that address various challenges of digital advertising to reduce fraud, enhance transparency, and improve user privacy. These include:

Decentralized Verification: Blockchain avails a decentralized verification system enabling advertisers to verify that actual users and not bots are seeing their ads, thereby ensuring they only pay for genuine clicks.

Transparency: Blockchain provides a tamper-proof record for all transactions so advertisers can track the performance of their ads and gauge the effectiveness of their campaigns.

Data Privacy: By allowing advertisers to control their data and choose which users can access it, blockchain technology enhances user privacy, reducing the risk of data breaches and improving overall trust in the ad system.

The Power of Bitmedia’s Data Transparency in Advertising

As customers become increasingly aware of the fact that advertisers collect data, there has been a lot of negative public sentiment toward companies suspected of abusing customer data. To offer a high level of data transparency that will positively affect business relationships, Bitmedia provides up-to-date analytics, ethical data practices, and access to data.

The high-level data transparency policy helps eliminate all possibilities of deceit, thereby aiding in strengthening relationships between publishers, advertisers, and consumers. Some benefits linked to this practice include the following:

Building Trust: Trust enables advertisers to perfect their efforts and budgets besides helping publishers safeguard their brands’ reputation and revenue stream. Moreover, trust also helps consumers control their privacy and preferences, besides helping maintain confidence between all parties.

Improved Data Security: Data privacy in crypto advertising guarantees users the safety of the personal information they collect during their marketing campaigns. By prioritizing customer data privacy, Bitmedia helps advertisers build customer trust and protect brand reputation while avoiding legal and regulatory issues.

Brais Mendez, Marketing Manager at Stake, comments:

“Bitmedia is the most reliable ad marketplace in the cryptocurrency space. In comparison to their competitors, it is where we get the best leads and the lowest CPM. The quality of those leads is in line with what you’re looking for.”

Transparency for Publishers

As a prominent blockchain-based crypto ad platform, Bitmedia offers a wide array of ad solutions designed to help publishers and advertisers. By using smart contract-based solutions and real-time bidding, advertisers can reach their audiences effectively while offering publishers accurate ad impressions and click tracking.

Bitmedia uses smart contracts to enhance user security, so only verified publishers are allowed to display ads, and advertisers pay for verified licks and impressions. The elements of blockchain technology guarantee that every transaction is recorded on its tamper-proof ledger, leading to greater security and transparency.

Publishers using Bitmedia’s platform benefit from the platform’s equitable revenue sharing. Unlike the old-school advertising methods, where advertisers are paid a small fraction of the revenue they generate, the firm’s fair and transparent revenue-sharing model guarantees publishers 85% of the revenue their ad inventory generates. The platform uses the remaining 15% for maintenance and development. Moreover, the platform facilitates fast monetization of web traffic so publishers can start earning almost as soon as they register, thanks to its streamlined integration tools.

Conclusion

From enabling users to select their desired click price to use different ad formats, Bitmedia offers a seamless user experience. The firm’s commitment to the highest ad quality is evident, considering the partnerships it has with leading industry players, meaning their ads only reach the crème de la crème of audiences.

Bitmedia’s easy-to-use crypto ad network interface exemplifies the best that digital advertising has to offer, meaning advertisers can easily set up and launch their ad campaigns with ease. The ability to deliver real-time updates, easy account creation, and streamlined workflows also enhance the user experience.

The platform’s unwavering dedication to offering high-quality ads solidifies Bitmedia as an efficient and trusted crypto ad firm within the blockchain space. Bitmedia’s modus operandi guarantees transparency and swift monetization for users and is designed to help crypto businesses thrive through quality advertising.