Black Friday Sale is all geared up to unveil the best product discounts! Many retailers around United States, United Kingdom, and Canada have announced their biggest sales for the year. However, we have the latest yet powerful XR Glasses, now receiving mind-blowing deals.

XR Smart Glasses are among the futuristic tech gadgets you can get in today’s date, allowing you to access information via your specs.

Moreover, you can use these XR glasses if you love having some cool tech gadgets, and no doubt we can say that for this Black Friday Sale, you can get these XR glasses for an amazing price slash.

Black Friday Deals on XR Glasses

Now you can get the best XR Glasses for a huge price slash, bringing down the price to as low as $400 bucks. Let’s look into the Black Friday Sale 2023 deals without any further ado.

1. Razer Anzu Smart Glasses

Black Friday Deal Price: $42

Discount Amount: $158

Razer. Buy Here – Amazon

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses is another smart XR glasses now selling for a huge price slash.

Razer is famous for its best gaming products, which include smartphones and other accessories. In today’s date, Razer accessories and products are usually expensive, but now you can buy their latest Anzu Smart Glasses with amazing features for as low as $50!

That sounds impossible. Well, Amazon has made it possible with their Black Friday Sale 2023.

If we look at the specification side, these new Smart XR glasses come with dedicated Blue Light filters combined with a Polarized Sunglasses Lens, which gives protection against screen glare and even sun rays, keeping your eyes protected.

You also get the support for Low Latency through which you get the support for a 60ms Bluetooth Connection, which ensures a smoother connection and stutter-free sound.

The Smart Glasses also come with a Built-in mic and speakers through which you can listen to audio calls and even respond to calls via the microphones.

Above this, you get a dedicated button and Voice Assistant, and on the battery side, you get an extended battery life of more than 5 hours on paper.

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses can be a great choice for your daily use, especially considering that this $200 worth of Smart Glasses can now be bought for just $42 via Amazon and for $60 via Razer’s official website. Getting these Smart XR glasses is a real steal deal for you.

2. VITURE OneXR Glasses

Black Friday Deal Price: $389

Discount: $50

Buy Here

VITURE’s One XR glasses have been among the best-selling XR glasses. However, you can get the same XR glasses for below $400, making it a great steal for this Black Friday Sale 2023.

On the outside, these XR glasses look like an ordinary pair of sunglasses with thicker shades. However, looking through the glass shows the real magic.

These XR glasses come with a pair of 120-degree 3D capable virtual screens, which support a 1080p screen supporting 60FPS and 55PPD output.

You also get a dedicated built-in speaker to give directions and details while walking. HARMAN AudioEFX powered speakers are used within these XR glasses.

You can also connect the glasses to a dedicated USB-C device, including Smartphones, iPads, Tablets, laptops, and Steam Deck.

You can toggle between AR and VR models with just a single tap! VR offers an immersive experience, whereas AR is mainly used for multitasking work. For people who face eyesight issues, you also get the adjustable nob to adjust the video output as per your eyesight.

Conclusion

XR Glasses is a slowly emerging piece of tech! As these gadgets are usually sold for really premium pricing, getting the same XR Glasses for such a lowered price makes this deal unique and something you should look into.