Not everyone was thrilled with the reviews for Call of Duty’s most recent game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Indeed, the campaign in Modern Warfare received ratings ranging from an outright “Bad” to an “OK” for multiplayer play. Irrespective of the public’s opinion, Call of Duty is a huge game each year and typically tops the annual sales chart in the month of its release.

In addition, we are now experiencing a Call of Duty release month that coincides with Black Friday. That indicates that there is a Black Friday Call of Duty bargain going on right now, but you can save even more on it if you adhere to our easy method. If you’re interested in MW3, this is one of the greatest PlayStation Black Friday offers available. Even if you’re not, I’ll wager you’ll still post a remark!

PlayStation gift cards are 10% off on Black Friday

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is available for the odd price of $59.49 if you buy it straight from the PlayStation shop. Compared to Amazon’s Black Friday Call of Duty bargain, which is even $60, that is a few pennies less. Oh, but there’s more. Hold on. You may spend your PlayStation gift cards because this offer is available through the PlayStation Store. And what do you know? In fact, those are now discounted.

One of the PlayStation Black Friday discounts on Amazon is a reduction on PlayStation gift cards. Purchase any of the aforementioned denominations to save 10%. Put otherwise, purchase the $110 PlayStation gift card for $99 and receive it. In the PlayStation shop, those gift cards are equivalent to cash, so you’re really saving more money on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III than you would have otherwise.

Naturally, the greatest Black Friday PS5 offer on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the PS5 Slim Call of Duty combo if you really want to save money on that game. You can receive the newest PS5 Slim system and Call of Duty for free with this Black Friday bargain on the PlayStation 5.

About Call of Duty: MW 3

The 2023 first-person shooter video game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III was created by Sledgehammer Games and released by Activision. It is the third game in the revived Modern Warfare subseries and the twentieth in the whole Call of Duty series. It is a follow-up to 2022’s Modern Warfare II. On November 10, 2023, the game was made available for Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 4.

The sub-series plot is carried out in Modern Warfare III while maintaining the realistic, contemporary environment of its predecessors. The plot centers on Task Force 141, a multinational special operations force that tracks down Vladimir Makarov, a terrorist and ultranationalist from Russia who is plotting to start a third World War. In addition to twelve new maps that will be added after launch, the game’s multiplayer mode has sixteen remastered levels from Modern Warfare 2, which was released in 2009. Included is a Zombies mode that was co-developed by Treyarch, the developer of the Black Ops subseries, and revolves around an open-world player vs environment experience.