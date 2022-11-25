Black Friday Deals 2022 – Discounts on Nvidia RTX 3070

If you enjoy gaming and are among those who continually upgrade their computer internals to achieve the greatest experience possible, we have some excellent news for you! If you want to upgrade to a new GPU, a new flagship GPU, we have the Nvidia RTX 3070 GPUs for this Black Friday Sale 2022, which have been selling out for a large discount for this sale.

Nvidia has introduced the RTX 3070, a new addition to the whole RTX Graphic card family. This was one of the new cards that arrived with a significant boost over its predecessors. Support for 1440p QHD resolution gaming was one of the major feature additions.

Even after this GPU was accessible in the GPU market with the correct quantity of stocks, it was first introduced in 2010 with an MSRP value of $500. If you’re looking for a reconditioned version of the GPU, you may get your hands on this older GPU for roughly $300 to $350.

Even with a slight improvement in the supply chain, there have been a few changes in graphic card pricing. We’ve compiled all you need to know about the savings on this flagship GPU right here.

Black Friday Deals on RTX 3070 Graphic Cards

RTX 3070 Graphic cards are been sold by many graphic card makers including MLLSE, Zotac, Gigabyte, and MSI too. Let’s take a look into it:

MLLSE RTX 3070 8GB Graphic card for $499 in Newegg

(Lowest in Pricing)

When it comes to getting high-quality graphic cards, it definitely reminds us about MLLSE. This graphic card maker has been among the popular graphic card maker for a really long time.

This new RTX 3070 graphic card from MLSSE comes with support for RGB lights with a new design to reduce the GPU heat while working. Talking about the pricing, this graphic card has been listed for a price tag of $499.

Zotac Gaming RTZ 3070 8GB Twin Edge OC LHR Graphic Card for $529

This latest graphic card from Zotac joins the RTX 3070 series of graphics cards. This new Zotac graphics card features a Twin edge design as well as sturdy build quality and crisp appearance. This graphic card is also equipped with a heatsink for improved heat dissipation. In terms of pricing, this graphic card is now available for $529 on the Newegg site.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8GB Rev 2.0 Graphic Card for $549

Gigabyte’s OC gaming portfolio has been among the top graphic card lineups! This graphics card includes solid cooling, which may deliver the highest cooling performance for a low price. In terms of functionality, this graphic card just has the essentials, which include a utilitarian design with three fans capable of spinning at high speeds.