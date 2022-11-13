Black Friday Deals – Apple AirPods Max for $449

For decades, Apple has been a market leader in selling flagship items, particularly audio devices. Nevertheless, Apple AirPods have been among the most costly audio items, so wouldn’t it be nice to obtain the same product at a lower price?

If you nodded your head in enthusiasm, we have fantastic news for you! Guess what? Another Black Friday sale has been announced. Many products will be discounted to never-before-seen prices during this sale, and this also includes the Apple AirPods Max.

If you want to get your hands on these new Apple AirPods Max headphones, you’ve come to the right place because we’ve got everything you need to know about the discounts announced on Apple AirPods Max for this sale.

Apple AirPods Max for $449

As stated in the headline, the new Apple AirPods Max will now be available for a big price cut, lowering the price down to $449.

Where can I get Apple AirPods on Black Friday? As a bit of good news, Amazon has stated that this deal will be available on their marketplace.

Adding to the specifications of this bargain, this Apple AirPods Max was introduced at a premium price of $549, which will be reduced by $80.

This was about the promised discounts for these headphones. Presently, only Amazon has disclosed such a discount, and we may have to wait for other e-commerce firms to offer their own reductions. If this occurs, we will undoubtedly notify you with a new article.

If you are convinced to buy these headphones, you can look at the specifications side of these headphones down below.

Apple AirPods Max – Specification and Features

You could be persuaded to buy these headphones right now! Let us now look at the technical aspects of it. Apple has designed these headphones in such a way that it provides better comfort plus premium looks.

Also, Apple hasn’t compromised on its durability and the high-quality audio output here. If we go by the reviews coming out from many techies, easily these headphones are recommended to be used for professional uses too.

Apple has added the new Apple H1 chipset which has been mainly developed for providing better performance on audio as well as battery consumption.

The headphones have been embedded with the latest Active Noise Cancellation system coupled with Apple’s newly developed spatial audio too. On the battery side, these headphones are claimed to provide an overall battery of up to 20 hours.