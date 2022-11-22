Black Friday Sale 2022 – Apple iPad Pro and iPad Mini 5th Gen Deals

We have the new Black Friday Sale announced for this year! There are already many products which are being sold for a massive discount for this season. If you are wondering about buying a new iPad for this season, here we have brought all the deals you can find for this season.

Black Friday Sale 2022 – Deals on Apple iPad Pro and iPad Mini 5th Generation

Here are deals you can find for Apple iPad Pro 5th Generation and iPad Mini 5th Generation. Do checkout to know more:

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 5th Gen for $1000

If you have a $1000 budget for an iPad, you should consider the new 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro 5th Generation. This iPad was released last year and had several advancements over its predecessor. The new M1 processor was one of the most significant improvements to the iPad.

In reality, this was the first iPad to have the new M1 chipset. With this chipset, the Apple iPad Pro can now perform more complex tasks while also providing better battery efficiency.

Concerning the offering for this Black Friday Sale 2022, this iPad Pro model has received a significant $400 reduction, lowering its original price of $1400 to $1000.

If you are wondering about where you can buy this Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet for such a price slash, then do checkout the Best Buy website where this tablet has been listed for the mentioned pricing.

Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch 5th Gen for $549

Is the Apple iPad Pro too big for your pockets? Then perhaps you can shift your focus to Apple’s latest Air tablet, the iPad Air. This latest Apple iPad Air has a medium-sized 10.9-inch Liquid Retina screen that also supports True Tone and P3 wide color.

This is also one of the first Apple iPads to include a larger 12MP Wide Camera as well as a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle sensor. This Apple iPad Air also supports stereo landscape speakers, allowing users to have the finest multimedia experience possible.

If you are wondering where can you buy this Apple iPad Air 5th Generation, then you can buy this iPad for discounted pricing of $549 from Amazon. You can access the Amazon listing for Apple iPad Air 10.9-inch through this link.

Conclusion

This new Apple iPad Pro 5th Generation and Apple iPad Air 5th Generation can be great choices for you to go with. One of the main reasons you should be considering this both iPad is the most powerful chipset it features!