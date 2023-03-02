Blackstone Halts Withdrawals from $71 Billion Real Estate Income Trust

Blackstone Inc’s announcement on Wednesday regarding the suspension of investor withdrawals from its $71 billion real estate income trust (BREIT) highlights the ongoing challenges that private equity firms face in managing liquidity amidst a surge in redemption requests.

The firm’s decision comes as BREIT struggles to meet the high demand for investor redemptions, with February’s withdrawal requests amounting to approximately $3.9 billion, of which only $1.4 billion were fulfilled.

The decline in the total redemption requests in February, which were 26% lower than those made in January, provides some relief for BREIT’s management. However, the fact that the firm could only fulfill 35% of the total redemption requests for February is concerning, as it suggests that the trust’s liquidity may be stretched thin.

Furthermore, Credit Suisse analysts note that while the gross redemptions for February are in line with management commentary, the broader trend indicates a slowdown in organic growth of retail-oriented products. This could be an indication that investors are becoming increasingly cautious amid concerns over rising inflation and interest rates, which may impact the performance of real estate investments.

Impact of Blackstone’s decision to halt investor withdrawals?

Blackstone’s decision to halt investor withdrawals from BREIT underscores the need for private equity firms to balance the need for liquidity with the demands of their investors. It also highlights the potential risks that investors face when investing in illiquid assets such as real estate, particularly during times of economic uncertainty.

In November, Credit Suisse downgraded Blackstone’s stock rating to underperform due to a rise in investor redemptions from BREIT. On Wednesday, Blackstone’s shares were down 0.25% at $90.57 per share in afternoon trading, after losing 43% of its value last year.

Since November, Blackstone has been exercising its right to block investors’ withdrawals from BREIT once requests exceed a preset 5% net asset value.

The trust primarily caters to high net worth individuals. Blackstone’s President Jonathan Gray stated in an earnings call last month that the firm expects to continue dealing with investor redemptions as some investors make larger withdrawal requests in anticipation of a reduction in the trust’s size.

Blackstone anticipates that it will eventually work through the backlog of unfulfilled requests over time. Despite the redemption challenges, BREIT generated returns of 8.4% in 2022, outperforming the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Total Return Index, which experienced a decline of 26%.

Blackstone’s decision to block investors from withdrawing their investments from BREIT highlights the challenges faced by private equity firms in managing liquidity and meeting the demands of investors. The high volume of redemption requests is likely due to a combination of factors, including concerns over inflation and interest rates, which can have a significant impact on real estate investments.