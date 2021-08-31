Blockchain.com could IPO in 1.5 years says company CFO

As crypto becomes more popular, companies in that space have started to go public. We have already seen Coinbase IPO being one of the biggest in 2021. At the same time, we have mining firms going public on NASDAQ. And now another popular company Blockchain.com could IPO in the next 1.5 years. This was reported by the Chief Financial Officer of the company as they crossed 1 trillion crypto transactions recently. They are one of the oldest leaders in the space, and their IPO could be even more significant than that of Coinbase.

Blockchain.com is big and is getting bigger

The company was renewed back in 2014 and is reported to have nearly 76 million wallets created since then. They have achieved an evaluation of $5.2 billion after the latest funding round back in March 2023. Blockchain.com was first established as the popular Bitcoin wallet every power user would go to. The company was originally founded by Ben Reeves as Blockchain.info back in 2011. They have also crossed the huge achievement of 1 trillion transactions. The company’s CFO said that there had been nearly 3 trillion transactions on the Bitcoin network till now, and they have handled almost 33% of that, which is huge.

In fact, the rate at which crypto markets are growing won’t be long before we see more records being made. Considering they are an old company and have been in the game for quite a long time, the IPO could go much better than Coinbase. Not to compare, but Coinbase messed up, and I don’t think Blockchain.com will do the same thing.

The company holds BTC and ETH

CFO of Blockchain.com firmly believes that crypto is going to keep growing and is here to stay. And this is why, while providing services, they are holding Bitcoin and Ethereum themselves. This proves even they know how much growth potential these cryptocurrencies have. And not just that, unlike any other big company, Blockchain.com has also confirmed that they hold a lot of altcoins. Now once the company IPOs we will be able to know what they exactly hold and how much.

Will you be interested in the shares of Blockchain.com after they IPO? And could this be bigger than the IPO of Coinbase that happened a few months back? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

