Crypto company Blockchain.com partners with Dak Prescott from Dallas Cowboys. Dak is one of the best Quarterbacks on the team and has signed a multi-year partnership deal with the company. He will act as a brand ambassador for Blockchain.com and come on various media platforms like TV, Radio, and Social Media to introduce the audience to crypto using his personal influence.

Blockchain.com hires Dak Prescott as brand ambassador

Dak Prescott has recently built his reputation after leading Dallas Cowboys to a victory and winning the title of “NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.” It’s quite interesting to even learn that he only got a playing chance because the starting quarterback, Tony Romo, was injured, and he was the backup. This deal makes it the 2nd partnership of the company with the Dallas Cowboys.

The first deal was signed in April, where they became the team’s first “exclusive digital assets partner.” And now, Dak has become blockchain.com’s exclusive Dallas Cowboy brand ambassador and will promote crypto and the platform on all media platforms. He will also appear in physical events and shows for the same.

Considering the popularity of the sport and Dak’s newly received title and fame, it is quite evident that he will be the perfect new face for Blockchain.com. A lot of new crypto investors are going to join the industry from this new wave of ads featuring Dak Prescott. He might also appear in tutorial content articulated by Blockchain.com in the future.

Dak Prescott on this new partnership

He says that crypto gives people a path to attain financial freedom and change whatever relationship they have with money. Dak also said that he is proud to help blockchain.com help generate awareness regarding the topic. He firmly believes that crypto is the future of finance and wants to be a part of it. However, he is not the only NFL player who has entered the crypto space. We have a lot of other popular names on the list like Aaron Jones, Tom Brady, Russel Okung, and many more.

What are your thoughts as Blockchain.com partners with Dak Prescott to be their brand ambassador? And how much do you think it costed blockchain.com?

