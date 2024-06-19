The Boeing Company has been under close scrutiny over the past two years following two fatal accidents involving its 737 MAX aircraft. These were disasters that took 346 lives, with widespread accusations levelled against Boeing pertaining to safety practices and corporate governance.

This report deals with the developments surrounding Boeing—largely the growing whistle-blower complaints against it, Senate hearings, and the prevailing safety concerns.

Introduction to the Issue

One of the largest aerospace producers in the world, Boeing has faced several critical issues since the accidents involving its 737 MAX aeroplanes in 2018 and 2019.

Critical flaws that were exposed by these tragedies included those related to the aircraft design process and other company internal processes. Lighted by these tragedies, Boeing has had to face several investigations, legal cases, and enhanced scrutiny from regulators.

The Crashes of 737 MAX

The two accidents, one in Indonesia and the other in Ethiopia were caused by a faulty flight control system called MCAS. Malfunction by this system, which was earlier developed to make the aircraft more stable, drooped the nose of the two planes seconds after takeoff.

The investigations revealed that information concerning the new system was neglected by Boeing Airlines and the pilots, hence highly contributing to the disasters.

After the accidents, Boeing signed a deferred prosecution agreement with the US Department of Justice on January 7, 2021. It would pay $2.5 billion to settle the charge of fraud for misleading regulators about the safety of the 737 MAX.

This $2.5 billion settlement will be broken down into a fine of $243.6 million, a fund of $500 million for victim compensation, and nearly $1.8 billion for affected airlines resulting from the loss due to MAX fleet grounding.

Despite this settlement, the Justice Department recently reported that Boeing violated the terms of the agreement. As reported through a letter filed in federal court in May 2024, Boeing has failed to adequate compliance and ethics programs to prevent further violations of U.S. fraud laws. Through this violation, it is possible that the company may face new criminal charges.

Senate Hearings and CEO Grilling

On 19 June 2024, US Senators grilled the Boeing chief executive officer over the aircraft maker’s safety record, his vast pay packet, and handling of whistleblowers in the wake of two fatal crashes. His compensation package appeared to have shot up around 45% in 2023 to nearly $33 million—something of a sore point as the company continued to be mired in broad troubles and unprecedented safety mishaps.

He apologised to the families of crash victims during a Senate hearing and took responsibility for the company in terms of a recent mid-air emergency involving a 737 MAX operated by Alaska Airlines in January 2024, an incident that had just caused a new probe to be opened on Boeing’s safety culture. Senators asked about the company’s treatment of whistleblowers and meeting its commitments under a deferred prosecution agreement.

Whistleblower Complaints

Over the past three years, Boeing has faced 32 whistleblower complaints filed with the OSHA. The December 2020 to March 2024 complaints state employer retaliation against workers for having raised safety concerns. Of these, 13 were related to aviation safety, with others concerning workplace safety, fraud, and control over toxic chemicals.

Notably, the case of John Barnett, a former Boeing worker and whistleblower, came to light. Barnett was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the month of March 2024.

It came at a time when he was appealing OSHA’s dismissal of the whistleblower complaint he filed in 2017. Subsequently, OSHA has initiated a review of its decision to dismiss Barnett’s case.

A door-plug panel blew off an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX jetliner during a flight in January 2024, resurrecting a red flag on Boeing for its safety practices. This is among a list of victims that Boeing bled in terms of issues about safety and has called for further investigation by various bodies.

Boeing engineer Sam Salehpour shared his concerns with the Senate committee regarding problems with the 787 and 777 jets, calling their safety into question.

According to Salehpour, defective planes were being manufactured, and the persons who were blowing the whistle risked threats. Another former Boeing engineer, Ed Pierson, accused the company of “criminal cover-up” in the probe over the incident of the mid-air blowout.

Boeing Defence and Forthcoming Steps

To these allegations, Boeing has maintained that safety is of paramount concern to the company. A spokesman stated Boeing takes every complaint by its employees very seriously and works in tandem with OSHA to ensure safety at work. It cited a long-term program it had, Go4Zero, aimed at eliminating workplace injuries.

Contrary to the allegations, Boeing said through Go4Zero, that serious injuries had been reduced by 26 percent and recordable injuries by 62 percent over the past ten years.

Despite all expectations, the safety record of Boeing still raises eyebrows. The Justice Department’s finding that Boeing breached its deferred prosecution agreement further muddles the legal situation for Boeing.

Before July 7, 2024, the Justice Department shall define its intentions, probably starting a criminal prosecution or continuation relating to the deferred prosecution agreement.

The constant publicity and litigation have consequently weighed on Boeing’s business. Boeing is down more than 17% over the past 12 months as investors are increasingly critical of safety practices at the company and how it is governed. There are also reputational costs as trust from the wider public in the safety of Boeing aircraft has been shaken by repeated incidents and claims of misconduct.

Conclusion

Since the two 737 MAX crashes, the development path of Boeing has been very closely watched and subjected to dangerous legal fights. With growing whistleblower complaints, Senate hearings, and recent safety incidents, the message is all clear: vigilance and further betterment should be executed in order to develop a more improved safe culture inside Boeing.

As the Justice Department readies its decision, Boeing’s prospects are highly uncertain, with possible legal implications and ongoing re-trust arrangements with regulators, staff, and all stakeholders.