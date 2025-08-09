Digital Assets Emerge as a Lifeline for Citizens and Businesses

Bolivia is at a time of great economic transition right now. The boliviano is having a hard time, and seeing many people anxious about money, as they have no US dollars, which is Bolivian’s preferred foreign currency. During such uncertain times, people and businesses in Bolivia are turning to cryptocurrencies, which have appealed to people organically and seem to be the best option for individuals and businesses to avoid traditional banks and safe-keep the value of their currencies, which are being eroded by inflation.

The Economic Squeeze

The numbers paint a grim picture of Bolivia’s economic health. For over a decade, the government has been running a persistent budget deficit. Most importantly, the country’s natural gas industry, once the principal source of U.S. dollars, is experiencing catastrophic decline. In turn, this led to the rapid decline in hard currency reserves, falling from a high of $12.7 billion in 2014 to $165 million in foreign exchange reserves in 2025. With restricted dollars arriving in the country, the government has also struggled to supply demand by issuing dollars at the official exchange rate. This has given rise to a rapidly growing underground black market for dollars for now nearly double their value with regards to official exchange rates. The lack of hard currency has made it virtually impossible for importers to pay for essential items, including fuel. The black-market issue also has increased inflation and hit 24 percent in July of 2025 — the highest in decades.

A New Digital Lifeline

Faced with a depreciating boliviano and a near-impossible task of acquiring dollars, Bolivians are finding refuge in digital currencies. This shift is not confined to the tech-savvy few but is becoming a common practice for a growing segment of the population. The shop at El Alto International Airport, for example, accepts USDT, a stablecoin that is redeemable for US dollars, for purchases on items as simple as candy. A leading university is now paying foreign professors in Bitcoin! Overall, the Central Bank of Bolivia’s reversal of its decade-long ban on cryptocurrencies in June 2024 to allow for regulated transactions was marked as a watershed moment in the overall acceptance of cryptocurrencies in Bolivia. The change recognized the public’s undeniable demand for the usage of cryptocurrencies.

Given the alternative, navigating the risks of cryptocurrencies is entirely possible. The information provided above notes, for instance, that some stablecoins like Terra collapsed, and others like Tether have come under scrutiny for their reserve transparency. The price of Bitcoin maintains a high level of volatility. But for many Bolivians, the risk is more tolerable than seeing traditional savings decline in value every day. This distrust in government and banks has been stymied by the growing market for digital assets.

From Grassroots to Regional Center

In Bolivia, the uptake of crypto has been much more top-down than it has even been in El Salvador, where Bitcoin is legal tender. Although Bolivia made Bitcoin legal in 2021 when it removed an outright ban, it has not been nearly as hands-on as El Salvador by making it legal tender. With organic activity occurring on the ground, Bolivia has bounced on to the radar of the global crypto community. Local expert Mauricio Dulon noted at a recent summit that foreign companies have started seeing Bolivia as a potential epicenter for the crypto ecosystem in Latin America. The Central Bank of Bolivia has also adopted crypto (although in an undefined manner), indicating interest in crypto as a “viable and reliable alternative” to fiat currencies. Recently, the Central Bank of Bolivia entered into a strategic partnership with El Salvador, agreeing to collaborate on policy development, and share intelligence tools to modernize its financial system, indicating another symbolic forward step for crypto in the country, and for integrating digital assets within Bolivia’s economy.