How To Enjoy Immersive Music with Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer

Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer app available on iPhone and iPads of Apple, and Android devices are one of the best applications available in the world which let users experience the magic of 3D surround sound and customize their type of music sounds and tune. Some people like music in its original form while others like music with a bit of tweak and twist in tune and sound. Developed by Global Delight Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer is one such app which lets users enjoy songs and tunes with a bit of tweak and twist. The Boom app supports various foreign languages other than English including Arabic, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Traditional Chinese.

Special Features of the application

3D Surround Sound – The 3D surround sound feature in Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer app lets users have an amazing audio experience to users on any hearing devices such as headphones and earphones. Equalizer – 8 or 16-band Custom equalizer on the Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer app offers users an option to customize the music they listen to in the way they like. It also has 29 Handcrafted EQ Presets such as pop, dub stop to name a few. Wide range of radio stations and podcasts – On the Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer app users option to stream from 40000 radio stations around the world along with a wide variety of podcast playlists. Music playlists get bigger and better in the Boom Bass Booster app as you can get access from your music in phone storage, Google Drive, and even Dropbox. CarPlay connect – The app also lets you play music through the mobile phone in any infotainment systems which have CarPlay whenever the phone is connected with that system. Enhances All Headphones – In the Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer app users can opt for the headphones or earphones which they are using, and the app software will itself tune the songs or music according to need for each headphone or earphone type.

Users also tend to choose the Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer app over other music players due to its easy-to-use interface which gives users more control and efficient working experience on any device. In the Apple App Store, the app has a 4.0 rating out of 5. The app has more than 4 million downloads with more than 6 million songs played on an average every month.

Compatibility – The Boom: Bass Booster & Equalizer app is compatible on Apple devices such as iPhone (iOS 11.2 or later), iPad (iPadOS 11.2 or later) and iPod touch (iOS 11.2 or later)

Users who have android operating system in their devices can also get the Boom app which offers one extra additional feature. In this additional feature for android users, they can get The article is all good, we just need to add the fact that the app is available on Android as well.

The Android version also has one additional feature, i.e. system-wide audio enhancement

which is a very useful feature to assist users in enhancing sound of other applications.

Subscription

Even though basic services of the Boom for iOS & Android. are offered for free, users can opt for premium services of the app through various subscription methods. Subscription is present both for a certain period of time and also for certain effects and features.

Free 7-Day Introductory Trial – $14.99

Magical Effects Pack – $3.99

Monthly Subscription Plan – $2.99

6 Months Subscription – $11.99

1 Year Subscription – $14.99

Lifetime Pack – $29.99

1 Year Subscription – $6.99

Lifetime Pack – $39.99

Boom FX for Lifetime – $19.99

6 Months Subscription – $3.99