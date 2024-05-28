Microsoft has some exciting news for Android users: its Launcher app just got a significant update. This update brings the long-awaited Copilot AI integration, which means your phone will get much smarter. Let’s dive into the details and see how this new feature can help you in your daily tasks.

What’s the Buzz About?

On May 27th, Microsoft rolled out version 6.240402.2.1139391 of its Launcher app for those enrolled in the beta channel via the Google Play Store. With this update, the Copilot AI is now seamlessly integrated into the Launcher. Imagine having a super helpful friend who lives inside your phone, always ready to assist you with just a swipe.

Say Hello to Copilot in Your Feed

The new version of Microsoft Launcher has made Copilot a star. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Effortless Access : Now, Copilot is just a swipe away. Whether you need help with a quick question or want to create content, Copilot is right there in your feed, ready to assist.

: Now, Copilot is just a swipe away. Whether you need help with a quick question or want to create content, Copilot is right there in your feed, ready to assist. Creative Power : Feeling creative? You can now generate images and text directly from your mobile feed using simple commands. It’s like having a tiny artist and writer in your pocket.

: Feeling creative? You can now generate images and text directly from your mobile feed using simple commands. It’s like having a tiny artist and writer in your pocket. Pro Performance: For those who use Copilot Pro, the interaction is now more responsive and faster, making it even easier to get things done.

What’s New in the Launcher?

Previously, the search widget had a Bing icon, which looked a bit out of place. But now, it proudly sports the Copilot icon. This small change marks a big improvement, making the launcher feel more cohesive and user-friendly.

The biggest change is in the Feed feature. By swiping right, you can access Glance, News, and now, Copilot. The user interface (UI) for Copilot is the same as what you’d find on the web or in the standalone Copilot app. You can ask questions by typing, speaking, or even uploading a photo. It’s like having a friendly robot that understands multiple languages and can interpret pictures!

Customization Galore

Not everyone is a fan of AI, and Microsoft understands that. If you’re not interested in using Copilot, you can easily hide it from your feed or even disable the Feed feature entirely. For those who like having Copilot around but not front and center, you can reorder it in your feed. Make it first or last—it’s your choice.

Comparing Launcher Copilot with Standalone Copilot

While the Copilot integration in the Launcher is impressive, it’s not quite as full-featured as the standalone Copilot app. The standalone app offers extra features like Designer, Vacation Planner, Cooking Assistant, Fitness Trainer, and Notebook, especially for those with a Copilot Pro subscription. But don’t worry, the Launcher version still packs a punch and is incredibly useful for everyday tasks.

Conclusion: Your New Digital Assistant

Whether you use Microsoft Launcher or the standalone Copilot app, this new integration brings Copilot closer to you, making your smartphone smarter and more helpful. From answering questions to helping with creative projects, Copilot is like having a tiny superhero inside your phone, ready to save the day.