Bored Ape Yacht Club planning metaverse land sale

Yuga Labs, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection of NFTs, is planning a fundraising event that will involve the sale of virtual land plots to generate revenue in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Multimillion dollar monkey pictures and monkey money are likely not the future you were expecting to capture the undivided attention of Silicon Valley VCs, but Yuga Labs hopes that the new game and token will inspire a mainstream crypto economy built around their their IP, which further expanded last week to include the highly valued CryptoPunks and Meebits NFT collections after Yuga acquired the assets from Larva Labs.

Yuga’s NFT ten,000 monkey assortment has brought about rather a stir in excess of the previous 12 months, in portion for the reason that BAYC has been persistently promoted by celebrities like Serena Williams, Jimmy Fallon, and Snoop Dogg. Including product sales on the secondary market place, NFT village’s “Supreme” has reached in excess of $ one billion.

Currently, Yuga is organizing to broaden the platform. The sale of virtual land is the initial phase of an aggregate initiative that aims to diversify revenues from the sale of NFT-based mostly “tailless monkeys” (Ape)

Yuga’s metaverse strategy will start with the sale of the NFT land, a vital element of the potential metaverse game task. These plots will include one of a kind capabilities this kind of as pure sources, artifacts, and some will include unusual characters.

A complete of 200,000 plots of land will be place up for sale in March and August of this 12 months. Yuga expects to increase $ 178 million from every single sale. The organization will maintain portion of the NFT land for itself. Bored Ape Yacht Club will also companion with Animoca Brands to launch the game in 2022, they are functioning on making an interesting racing game.

