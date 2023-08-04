Boult Z60 TWS Earbuds Review: Budget-Friendly Pack for Rs. 1499

It’s not been too long since we got to see the first-ever TWS make its way to release. And fast forward to 2023, right now we have TWS earbuds from almost every audio brand including Sony, JBL, and also other smartphone makers like OnePlus, Samsung, Relame, and Xiaomi too.

With the emergence of TWS earbuds and other audio products, we have Boult Audio company which has emerged as the fastest-growing audio brand in India, thanks to the amazing catalog of audio products the company has been launching.

Boult Audio has added another new product to its amazing audio catalog under the TWS category which is the Boult Z60 TWS. If you are someone who has been looking to get in hands with the new TWS for a great price, then you have your eyes on this Boult Z60 TWS, here is a detailed review for you, so that you can take your final call on whether you should go for this TWS earbuds or not.

Boult Z60 TWS Earbuds – What Does It Feature? Is the Specification Worth It?

It’s not been too long since we get to see the Boult Z60 TWS earbuds making their way to release. So, you already get an edge by getting the latest TWS earbuds with the latest specification and design.

Talking about the specification side, the new Boult Z60 earbuds come with a great set of features out of the box. The most highlining feature of this TWS is its long-lasting battery life of up to 60 hours on playback time.

The TWS also comes with a touch-sensitive stem with soft tips which will be helping you to listen to your favorite or even watch a movie for a long time.

The earbuds come with square-shaped cases and deliver a great audio experience with its bigger 13mm BoomX drivers. To enhance your audio experience out of the box, you also get support with a bigger audio driver combined with Zen Quad-Mic Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC).

Also, the new TWS earbuds come with the support for 50ms low latency audio support by enabling Combat Gaming Mode. So, these earbuds can be a great deal for gamers too. The earbuds also come with SBC and AAC codecs. When it comes to choosing the right TWS earbuds, the priority is given to the audio drivers and battery life but often many people ignore the connectivity features.

As earbuds are wireless, it’s very important to have the latest connectivity features for easy and fast pairing, and thanks to the Boult Z60 which doesn’t only come with a great audio driver and battery life but also you get the latest Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity as well. Not only that, but the new TWS earbuds also come with support for Google Fast Pair and Blink&Pair.

The new Boult Z60 doesn’t only come with an improved battery, efficient yet powerful, and improved connectivity, but you also get support for IPX5 Water and Dust Resistance. Also, you get Type-C prot too.

So, What’s the Price for Boult Z60?

Talking about the pricing side! Well, you have read the specification, isn’t it? So, what do you think about its price? Rs. 2,000 or Rs. 3,000 well guess what? You can get in hands for this new Boult Z60 for just Rs. 1,499.

But, hey that’s not all! If you happen to buy these new Boult Z60 TWS earbuds right now, then as an introductory offer you can get these earbuds for as low as Rs. 999.

Conclusion – Should You Buy Boult Z60?

Therefore, it’s safe to state that the Boult Z60 TWS earbuds pack an effective punch after carefully reviewing them. However, there’s still more! The Boult Z60 maintains up with the most recent connectivity technologies in addition to focusing on superb sound and battery life.

The Boult Z60 should therefore be on your radar if you’re looking for a feature-rich and cost-effective TWS earphone solution. Don’t pass up this chance to improve your gaming and music experiences. We promise you won’t be let down! Enjoy your listening!

Comments

comments