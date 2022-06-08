Brad Pitt says Angelina Jolie tried to ‘inflict harm’ on him by selling her share in winery

Brad Pitt has reignited his legal battle with his ex-wife, actor Angelina Jolie, with fresh accusations against her. In legal documents submitted by Brad’s team in court, he has alleged that Angelina has tried to intentionally inflict harm on him by trying to damage the reputation of the wine business they once jointly owned.

The accusations are part of Brad’s ongoing legal battle against Angelina regarding the sale of the said wine business.

The allegations, made in new court filings as part of Pitt’s lawsuit against Jolie over the sale of Chateau Miraval, are the latest barb in a bitter legal battle between the former Hollywood power couple who filed for divorce in 2016.

Last October, Jolie sold her share of the southern France vineyard — where she and Pitt had their wedding — to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Russia-born billionaire Yuri Shefler’s drinks conglomerate.

Pitt sued in February, saying the couple had agreed never to sell their interests without the other’s consent, and accusing Jolie of seeking “unearned” profits.

In an amended complaint seen by AFP, Pitt’s lawyers argue “Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt” with the sale, and describe Shefler as “a stranger with poisonous associations and intentions.”

The lawsuit claims the sale helped launch a “hostile” takeover of the wine business that the actor had “carefully built”.

Pitt’s lawyers said that under his stewardship, the business had grown into a “multimillion-dollar international success story” though Jolie had “contributed nothing”.

“Through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt,” according to the documents, which were filed last week.

“Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

BRAD PITT DEMANDS

Now, the actor is seeking damages in monetary terms and has demanded that the sale made by his ex-wife should be declared “null and void.”

Brad is asking for a trial by jury as he is suing for “breach of implied-in-fact contract, breach of quasi-contract, pleaded in the alternative; breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing; abuse of rights under Article 6-1 of the Luxembourg Civil Code, tortious interference with contractual relations, tortious interference with prospective business relations; and constructive trust,” as per a report by People.

The Oscar-winning couple had bought a controlling interest in Miraval, which is in the village of Correns in southeastern France, between Marseille and Nice. They were married there in 2014