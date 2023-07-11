Brazil’s CBDC pilot source code sparks tough questions

A developer has claimed that Brazil’s CBDC pilot Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) source code includes a part that grants authorities the power to freeze or reduce funds held by individuals. The developer, who wishes to remain anonymous, has raised concerns about the potential implications of such control in the hands of the government. The revelation has sparked a debate over privacy, financial autonomy, and the role of governments in the digital era.

Pedro Magalhães alleges to have conducted a reverse-engineering analysis of Brazil’s CBDC pilot and has discovered code that could enable the freezing or draining of accounts at authorities’ discretion.

Discovering Code Functions: Potential Implications and Debated Benefits

An individual identified as a blockchain developer has asserted that they have reverse-engineered the source code of Brazil’s pilot central bank digital currency (CBDC), uncovering functionalities within the code that grant a central authority the ability to freeze funds or decrease balances. Nevertheless, the developer has subsequently argued that such functionalities could yield benefits under certain circumstances.

It was clarified that the project is solely meant for testing purposes and that the “presented architecture” could potentially undergo further modifications. On the same day, Pedro Magalhães, a blockchain developer and the founder of tech consulting firm Iora Labs, asserted that he had successfully “reverse-engineered” the open-source code of Banco Central to Brazil’s digital real. This process led to the discovery of various functions within the code.

Unveiling Code Functions: Key Capabilities of Brazil’s CBDC Pilot

Among the functions found was the ability to freeze or unfreeze accounts, adjust balances by increasing or decreasing them, transfer currency between addresses, and generate or eliminate digital real from a designated address.

According to Magalhães, it is likely that Brazil’s central bank will retain these functions for secured loans and other financial operations utilizing decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols. However, Magalhães highlighted a significant concern: the lack of clarity in the code regarding the specific circumstances under which tokens can be frozen and, more importantly, who possesses the authority to execute such actions.

“One thing is to agree with an operation and execute a DeFi operation that involves different blockchains; another completely different thing is an institution having the ability to freeze the balance on its initiative, and that’s precisely how they’ve developed the smart contracts.”

Lack of Transparency and Privacy Concerns: Public Disclosure and Cryptocurrency Community Worries

He further emphasized, “These aspects should always be publicly disclosed in smart contracts and openly discussed with the public, which has not yet been done.” Numerous cryptocurrency community members have expressed apprehensions, citing worries that a CBDC could potentially undermine their financial autonomy and intrude upon their privacy.

In a post on July 10, Magalhães acknowledged the understandable concerns of Brazilians regarding a CBDC but also highlighted the potential benefits it could offer.

Magalhães explained that a CBDC could enhance tax traceability, allowing the public to scrutinize the allocation of tax funds and examine on-chain purchases made by the government. This increased transparency could also strengthen parliamentary amendments.

In July 2022, Fabio Araujo, an economist at the Brazilian central bank, outlined the potential of the digital real to prevent bank runs and create a secure and dependable environment for entrepreneurial innovation.

The discovery of code allowing the freezing or reduction of funds in Brazil’s CBDC pilot source code has ignited a contentious debate. While concerns over potential abuses of power and infringements on financial autonomy and privacy have been raised, some argue that the CBDC could enhance transparency and traceability of taxes. As discussions continue, it is crucial for policymakers, regulators, and developers to engage in open dialogue to address these concerns and strike a balance between regulatory oversight and individual rights. The outcome of this debate will have significant implications for Brazil’s digital currency landscape and the global understanding of government control in the digital age.

