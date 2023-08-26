Brazil plans to use the Chinese Yuan in trade with Argentina

In a surprising move that could reshape the economic dynamics of the region, Brazil has proposed a comprehensive plan to settle its bilateral trade with Argentina using the Chinese Yuan instead of traditional currencies. The proposal where Brazil plans to use the Chinese Yuan comes as a result of increasingly close economic ties between the South American countries and their shared interest in fostering stronger relations with China.

Brazil Suggests Trade De-Dollarization with Argentina

Brazil’s government has formally suggested discontinuing the utilization of the U.S. dollar for settling bilateral trade with Argentina, a prominent trade associate. Economy Minister of Brazil, Fernando Haddad, introduced this proposition to the Argentine government during the recent BRICS leaders summit in Johannesburg.

Quoting Haddad, as reported by the state-owned Argentine news agency Telam said, “We sent the Argentine government a guarantee proposal in yuan for Brazilian exports, For Brazilian exporters it is a good thing, it will be good news if Argentina accepts.”

Should this proposal where Brazil plans to use the Chinese Yuan be ultimately accepted, it would enable Brazilian exporters to receive payment through resources from the Chinese credit swap arrangement, which Argentina has utilized for various payments to importers and to fulfil debt obligations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Assurances in Two-way Trade

The intention behind the proposal is to ensure the receipt of payments for Brazilian exports, with the goal of mitigating the risk of potential default attributed to Argentina’s limited foreign reserves. This step would facilitate payments for approximately 200 Brazilian businesses engaged in exporting to Argentina, bypassing the necessity for U.S. dollars.

Haddad elaborated:

“ Exporters from Brazil may have some flow of sales of their products with 100% guarantee. For Brazil, there is no problem, because the exchange rate will be done with the yuan for the real and this also assures the National Treasury that there is no risk of default.”

This manoeuvre would encompass the conversion of a maximum of $140 million worth of Chinese yuan into Brazilian reals, facilitated by the state-owned Banco do Brasil in London.

During the Johannesburg event, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil advocated for moving away from the U.S. dollar, emphasizing that a shared currency among BRICS nations ‘expands our choices for transactions and lessens our susceptibilities.’ Additionally, Argentina has received a recent invitation to join the BRICS bloc, with plans to become a member from January 2024 onward. If Argentina accepts this invitation, the agreement would then transform into a trade deal involving BRICS nations for the upcoming year.

Global Implications: Shaping a New Currency Landscape

The ramifications extend beyond bilateral ties, resonating on the global economic stage. If successful, this initiative could catalyze a gradual diversification away from the Dollar as the primary trade settlement currency while challenging the existing monetary order. The proposal intertwines with the ongoing trend of the Yuan’s internationalization and shifts the paradigm towards a more multipolar currency landscape.

In light of Brazil and Argentina’s initiative, the former plans to use the Chinese Yuan as the world watches with keen interest. Their pursuit of economic de-dollarization within the framework of the BRICS bloc, coupled with Argentina’s potential integration, lends credence to the notion of a new economic epoch. As these nations navigate uncharted waters, their journey could set the tone for a transformed global economic landscape, where the power and influence of currencies experience a dynamic shift.

In a bold stride toward economic evolution, Brazil’s proposal to shift bilateral trade settlement with Argentina from the U.S. dollar to the Chinese Yuan signifies a strategic recalibration of economic partnerships. This proposition encapsulates their shared objectives of reducing dependency on the Dollar, fostering stronger relations with China, and enhancing regional economic stability. While the proposal offers advantages such as potential cost savings and increased trade efficiency, the endeavour also necessitates intricate adjustments in financial mechanisms and risk management strategies.

Also Read: BRICS invites 6 new countries on their 15th annual summit.

Comments

comments