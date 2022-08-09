Brazil to use blockchain tech for future elections

The Voting Authority in Brazil recently might plan to use blockchain tech for future elections. They have been studying the use of this technology which could help them organize ballots for voting. Brazil’s new research program called “Elections of the future” includes the use of blockchain. The application of blockchain is endless, and it is here to stay. Crypto is just one side of it, and countries should take a proactive approach to uncover more such potential use cases of the technology.

Brazil has been finding different ways that blockchain tech can be used in the ballot system for advanced voting. It reduces the chance of any errors, manipulation, or anything that influences the voting results. Right now, some of the key technologies that Brazil is studying are end-to-end voting protocol, shared keys, post-quantum cryptography, and more. The aim is to build a voting infrastructure that is efficient and economically more viable.

But, for now, we can consider this to just research as there are no timelines on the implementation of blockchain. And Celio Castro Wermerlinger, coordinator of modernization at the Brazilian voting authority, said that the current voting system in Brazil is safe to use.

Using blockchain in voting won’t be easy

Blockchain voting could seem like an easy go-to solution, but it won’t be straightforward to implement. We still do not have the right systems in place that takes advantage of blockchain while maintaining security. The US even conducted many pilot tests using blockchain however it wasn’t adopted. A company called Voatz also enabled citizens in West Virginia to vote using their smartphones by implementing blockchain. But they were also criticized for the security risks it might pose.

We just have to wait for companies to bring the security up to the mark so that elections can be organized online without any major threats. There will always be some minor implications of voting online instead of at a booth, but it will make it easier for a lot of people to cast their votes as they won’t have to visit the physical booth.

What are your thoughts as Brazil plans to use blockchain tech for future elections? And do you think they will be able to implement it successfully?

