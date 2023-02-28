Brazilian Digital Currency passed the blockchain pilot test

A tokenized version of the digital real, the Brazilian central bank digital currency (CBDC), has passed a public blockchain pilot test successfully. The completed test is just a part of a whole array of projects that are being conducted to assess the behavior of the digital real in different situations.

Moreover, the finished test is merely one of several initiatives. Being carried out to evaluate the digital real’s behavior in various settings. The unique Laboratory of Financial and Technological Innovations (LIFT) challenge was issued in 2022, and Mercado Bitcoin is one of nine organizations chosen by the Central Bank of Brazil to undertake these tests.

President of the Brazilian Central Bank Roberto Campos Neto said on February 14 that a thorough pilot test will be carried out as soon as feasible in order to give a comprehensive development path for the central bank digital currency by December 2023, before the end of his term.

The Stellar blockchain was used for the tests, which covered all of a regular user’s activities when using a tokenized, on-chain version of the digital real. The tests also included traceability, know your customer, and antifraud procedures derived from a digitally decentralized identity system.

The success reveals that public networks such as the Stellar blockchain can serve as proxies for the operation of the digital real, according to the organizations behind the pilot testing phase. Fulvio Xavier, who heads special projects at Mercado Bitcoin, stated:

“Our thesis was to prove that it is possible, viable, and safe to carry out transactions with digital assets using a representation of the real on public networks. The Central Bank is always concerned about understanding what happens when transactions leave its hands.”