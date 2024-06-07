The ChatGPT smartphone app has introduced a new feature allowing users to enable or disable background listening for voice conversations. With the new update, ChatGPT will no longer listen to you in the background by default. Previously, the app would continue listening even if the phone was locked or another app was in use, similar to a phone call. This differs from Google Assistant, which only listens briefly for commands.

Earlier this month, a new “Background Conversation” toggle was found in the 1.2024.151 beta version of the ChatGPT app. This option lets users control whether the app continues to listen and respond in the background. The update is now rolling out to all users, ensuring that the chatbot won’t inadvertently invade privacy if users forget to end a conversation.

Interestingly, OpenAI has set the new toggle to be disabled by default, even for users who previously used the always-listening feature. In a review of the ChatGPT voice conversation feature from November 2023, it was praised for its natural-sounding speech and helpful responses. However, after the recent update, the toggle was found disabled on multiple Android and iOS devices.

Potential Motivations Behind the Toggle

While the new toggle is a welcome privacy feature, other motivations may have influenced its introduction. The ChatGPT service has experienced multiple outages recently, likely due to the high computational power required for its voice processing model. Unlike Google’s text-to-speech library, which can operate offline, ChatGPT’s model needs a robust network connection.

OpenAI plans to release a significant update to the voice conversations feature in the coming weeks. This update will introduce more natural-sounding voices and add vision capabilities, using the latest GPT-4o model. The enhanced feature will detect emotions and modulate its voice accordingly, though it will only be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

Privacy Concerns and User Control

The introduction of the “Background Conversation” toggle is a welcome move for users concerned about privacy. You can enable the feature if you prefer, but ChatGPT will no longer listen to you in the background automatically. Previously, ChatGPT’s continuous listening feature raised alarms as it operated more like a phone call, staying active even when the phone was locked or another app was in use. This behavior was unlike Google Assistant, which listens briefly and then stops, providing a higher level of user control and security.

By making the toggle available, OpenAI empowers users to decide when and how the app listens to their conversations. This is a positive step toward respecting user privacy and giving them more control over their data. The decision to disable this feature by default is particularly commendable, ensuring that users actively choose to enable continuous listening if they find it beneficial. This approach reduces the risk of accidental eavesdropping and aligns with growing demands for better privacy protections in digital applications.

Performance and Technical Challenges

Users who value privacy can rest easy knowing ChatGPT will no longer listen to you in the background without consent. The ChatGPT app’s voice processing capabilities are impressive, with natural-sounding speech and useful responses, but they come at a cost. The high computational power required to maintain these features has led to multiple outages and reported degradation in speech quality.

Unlike Google’s text-to-speech technology, which can run offline and on-device, ChatGPT relies on a cloud-based AI model. This dependency means that any network issues or server overloads can significantly impact performance. Users have already noticed fluctuations in speech quality, which may be exacerbated by the resource-intensive nature of continuous listening.

Moreover, OpenAI’s plans to enhance the voice conversation feature by incorporating vision capabilities and emotion detection, while exciting, could further strain the system. These advanced features will likely demand even more computational resources, potentially leading to more frequent performance issues. It’s worth noting that these enhancements will be exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

