BRICS bank to issue Indian Rupee bond for the first time

In a significant move aimed at enhancing local currency lending and strengthening ties among member nations, the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) has announced its plans to issue its first-ever Indian Rupee-denominated bond. The decision of the BRICS bank to issue the Indian Rupee bond marks a crucial step towards fostering economic cooperation within the BRICS bloc and reducing dependency on foreign currencies for funding.

Recently, the bank unveiled its inaugural bond denominated in the South African rand. The Chief Financial Officer of the BRICS Bank stated, ‘NDB aims to expand its footprint in the domestic capital markets of its member nations, enabling the financing of its strong array of loans denominated in local currencies.’

BRICS New Development Bank Plans to Release Indian Rupee Bond

The BRICS New Development Bank, commonly known as NDB, is in the process of preparing its inaugural Indian rupee bond issuance, targeted for completion by October, as reported by Reuters. This information comes from Vladimir Kazbekov, the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the BRICS Bank.

NDB, a multilateral development bank formed by the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—has a primary mission of mobilizing resources to support infrastructure and sustainable development initiatives in emerging markets and developing economies. Notably, in 2021, the BRICS Bank embarked on an expansion of its membership, approving the inclusion of Bangladesh, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Uruguay as new member countries.

Kazbekov shared these details during a press conference on Monday: “ We’re going to tap the Indian market — rupees — maybe by October in India.”

Diversifying Funding and Strengthening Local Currency Lending

“We are now earnestly considering the possibility of utilizing the currency of one member nation to fund projects denominated in that currency within another member nation. For instance, we might contemplate financing a project in South Africa using Chinese yuan (CNY), as opposed to the U.S. dollar (USD),” he elaborated.

The institution headquartered in Shanghai is actively pursuing an increase in local currency lending, predominantly focused on the Chinese yuan, from its current level of approximately 22% to a target of 30% by the year 2026. Dilma Rousseff, the former Brazilian leader who presides over the New Development Bank, recently shared with the Financial Times that the bank envisions extending loans from $8 billion to $10 billion this year. “Our goal is to achieve approximately 30% of our total lending… in local currency,” she underscored.

Just this August 15th, the New Development Bank made a significant announcement regarding the triumphant launch of its inaugural ZAR bond within the South African bond market. Elaborating on this achievement, Leslie Maasdorp, Chief Financial Officer of the BRICS Bank, clarified that “the generated funds will be dedicated to supporting infrastructure and sustainable development initiatives within South Africa.” He emphasized: “ NDB is seeking to increase its presence in the local capital markets of its member countries to fund its robust portfolio of local currency loans.”

In a pivotal move towards strengthening local currency lending and reinforcing economic ties among BRICS nations, the New Development Bank’s decision to issue Indian Rupee-denominated bonds stands as a landmark development. By diversifying funding sources and reducing dependency on external currencies, this initiative aligns with the broader global trend of creating a more multipolar financial system. As the bank expands its presence with BRICS banks to issue Indian Rupee bonds in member countries’ local capital markets, it fosters transparency, accountability, and responsible lending practices. This strategic approach not only supports the bank’s robust portfolio of local currency loans but also bolsters the development goals of BRICS nations. The issuance signifies the bloc’s unwavering commitment to mutual growth and sustainable development, enhancing their collective economic resilience on the global stage.

Also Read: Peter Schiff Bashes Fed Policies and warns about rising inflation.

Comments

comments