After its $69 billion acquisition of cloud computing company VMWare, Broadcom’s CEO, Hock Tan, issued a direct order requiring employees to return to the office if they live within 50 miles of a company office. The announcement was made during a meeting on Tuesday, marking the official closure of the merger after receiving approval from Chinese regulators.

The Executive Push for In-Person Collaboration

Like many executives, Tan emphasized the importance of in-person work for collaboration and company culture. He stressed, “Collaboration is important and a key part of sustaining a culture with your peers, with your colleagues.” This directive raises questions about the employees’ sentiments, given previous reports of concerns surrounding the merger with Broadcom. Broadcom has had a history of resisting remote work, even during the pandemic.

Mixed Reactions to Return-to-Office Mandates

While some companies, such as Atlassian, Dropbox, and Airbnb, remain committed to remote work, others, including Broadcom, join the ranks of those mandating a return to the office. Farmers Group and Amazon have faced similar employee discontent after reversing remote work policies. In contrast, certain CEOs have opted for positive reinforcement, offering rewards for in-office efforts, such as favorable assignments, raises, or promotions.

The Case for and Against Remote Work

Recent research has highlighted the benefits of in-person work, particularly in terms of on-the-job training and career advancement. Proponents argue that remote work flexibility can help address disparities in promotion rates, with some employees expressing a willingness to take pay cuts to maintain this perk. However, a growing number of companies are embracing remote work as a permanent model, reflecting a shift in attitudes toward workplace flexibility.

Broadcom’s Strict Stance on Remote Work

Broadcom’s CEO, Hock Tan, permitted remote work only in exceptional cases, such as for the sales department meeting clients regularly. Tan made it clear that remote work exceptions would be granted sparingly, stating, “Any other exception, you better learn how to walk on water if you want to work remote.”

Clash of Corporate Cultures

The meeting between Broadcom and VMWare employees delved into discussions about how the two corporate cultures would integrate post-merger. However, return-to-office policies were not the sole point of contention. When asked about supporting employee resource groups (ERGs), Tan responded with skepticism, stating that the concept was alien to him but expressing openness to the idea.

Layoffs and Integration Challenges

The integration process between Broadcom and VMWare faces additional hurdles, including the layoffs of approximately 1,300 VMWare employees post-merger. VMWare’s president, Sumit Dhawan, departed to become the CEO of cybersecurity firm Proofpoint. Additionally, the relocation of Broadcom employees to VMWare’s largely empty Palo Alto headquarters poses significant logistical challenges, given VMWare’s longstanding remote work policy.

Future Uncertainties

As Broadcom and VMWare navigate these challenges, questions linger about the compatibility of their cultures, the fate of existing ERGs, and the broader implications of a return-to-office mandate in an era where remote work has become increasingly prevalent and valued by employees. The impact of these decisions on collaboration, company culture, and employee satisfaction remains to be seen.