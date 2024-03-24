Perhaps the most anticipated new vehicle release of 2023 if not the whole decade, the Tesla Cybertruck was unveiled. The hidden secret puzzled engineers and divided auto viewers. The wait is now over to learn what Tesla won’t reveal to us. A Cybertruck dismantling was conducted by the engineers and automobile benchmarking company Caresoft Global.

Unveiling the Technological Marvels of Cybertruck Manufacturing

The president of Caresoft Global, Terry Woychowski, presents some of the preliminary results of the Cybertruck investigation in a video that Autoline Network published yesterday. He explains the four-wheel steer-by-wire system, the giga castings, the 48-volt system, and how Tesla assembled the stainless steel truck. All of these features are the result of high-tech manufacturing methods that Tesla and Chinese automakers are employing to reduce costs and simplify the production of cars.

To begin with, Woychowski stated that the white body, which is an automobile’s body and its fundamental skeleton, is devoid of a floor. Like the Model Y, the battery serves as the Cybertruck’s floor. To make the pack suitable for this use, the top of the battery is thickened. However, disconnecting the pack was not as difficult as some other intricate battery installations, according to Woychowski. We can also clearly see how the giant castings seem on the inside thanks to Caresoft’s disassembly. If you’re unfamiliar with the “Cybercraze,” giga castings are a manufacturing process that Tesla originally popularized. It allows for the production of some automotive underbody components using massive, single-piece castings rather than the more conventional way of assembly that requires several smaller pieces.

Cybertruck Manufacturing Insights: Innovations and Challenges

Enhancing the vehicle’s structural integrity, cutting costs, and increasing production efficiency are the objectives. For the Model Y, Tesla also employs giga castings. Caresoft Global discovered that the structure behind the Cybertruck’s back seat was likewise a giant casting, with a tan-colored coating applied for corrosion protection, according to Woychowski. The Cybertruck’s usage of a 48-volt design for some internal functions is another intriguing feature. He stated in the video that some of the auxiliary features, such as the dome lighting and vanity mirror lights, may be powered by a conventional 12-volt system. When the video was recorded, Caresoft didn’t appear to know the 12-volt system’s precise breakdown.

One significant production error on this early Cybertruck has to do with quality. Caresoft discovered that one of the back doors had the incorrect hinge in addition to the door seals seeming uneven and poorly placed. The back doors of the Cybertruck appear to open nearly ninety degrees, while the front door opens sufficiently wide. Only one of the two back doors, Caresoft discovered, opened that widely. According to Woycowski, this might be due to assembly engineers accidentally installing the front door hinge at the back, as the other three doors operated in the same way. For a car that costs more than $100,000, it’s not what you would anticipate.

The movie goes into further detail on steer-by-wire, the battery pack, and other manufacturing details. If you’re an engineering enthusiast or a cybernerd, you should watch the entire movie.