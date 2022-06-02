Buick reveals two-door EV concept Wildcat along with electrification plans

The legendary brand is known to have started back in 1903, Buick comes up with a two-door design concept Wildcat. It will be the automaker’s first EV, paving the path for future premium EVs. This high-end brand gives a glimpse of the futuristic design of Wildcat.

Ever since it the brand became popular in China, it added different models in China compared to the US models. Which possibly led to having a double identity. The idea of seeing a low-slung sports car concept could confuse the high-end car enthusiasts.

The brand has been selling twice as many vehicles in China, compared to the US sales. Currently, it has around a range of six models of crossover and SUVs. It appears that Wildcat is inclined to support the area where the company has higher sales. Wildcat would be an ideal design concept for Chinese car enthusiasts. The vehicle has plenty of visual draw with its 2+2 concept with a two-door design being able to carry four people. It has light clusters that “seem to jut out of the fenders, wrapping around the front of the hood, giving the vehicle an especially menacing face.”

Electrification

It also seems to have a faux grille too, which we presume will be a feature on future Buick Electra models, as will this style of headlights. The rear end is equally interesting, giving off Volvo C30 vibes with its light clusters rising up the C-pillars and ending sharply at the top of the rear glass.

Buick already sells an EV in China, the Velite 7 (known locally as the Weilan 7), which is basically a rebadged and lightly restyled Chevrolet Bolt EUV with Buick design cues and a slightly fancier interior. In the US, the company will launch its first EV in 2024, an Ultium-based model which it teased earlier this year and will show sometime this summer, the first to bear an Electra badge. The plan is to have an entire range of models called Electra followed by an alphanumeric designation and while Avenir will not be a standalone model, the concept will be kept, most likely as a special top-of-the-line trim with all the bells, whistles, and unique touches.

Last year, the filling suggested that Buick may be working on a production version of the namesake crossover concept it showed in China in 2020. There were no details in the application regarding the body style or propulsion type for the Electra badge.