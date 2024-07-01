If you’ve been eyeing the new iPhone 15 Plus, now is the time to make your move. Apple debuted the iPhone 15 series in September of last year, with the iPhone 15 Plus initially priced at Rs 89,900. Thanks to Flipkart’s Big Bachat Days sale, you can now get this high-end smartphone at a big discount.

The deal began today and will run until July 7, providing a variety of discounts on gadgets, including the iPhone 15 Plus. Here’s everything you need to know to get this deal and save up to Rs 14,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart presently sells the 128GB iPhone 15 Plus for Rs 74,999. This is the lowest price in the last 30 days, according to the e-commerce website. There are also a range of alternative bargains that might make the deal even better.

Cashback and Exchange Offers

Flipkart Axis Credit Card Cashback: If you are a Flipkart Axis credit card holder, you can avail of a cashback offer of Rs 2,325. This brings down the effective cost of the iPhone 15 Plus even further.

Exchange Offer: You can apply for an exchange offer and receive a discount of up to Rs 28,500, depending on the condition of your old phone. The better the condition of your old device, the higher the discount you can get.

UPI Transactions: For those opting for UPI transactions, Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 1,000 off. This is a great way to save a little extra if you prefer using UPI for payments.

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: Features

The iPhone 15 Plus is packed with impressive features that make it a worthwhile upgrade from previous models. Here’s a closer look at what this device offers:

Stunning Display

The iPhone 15 Plus features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology. This high-resolution display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, resulting in a more fluid and responsive user experience. Whether you’re browsing the web, playing games, or watching videos, the display provides vivid colors and clear details.

Powerful Performance

The iPhone 15 Plus is powered by the latest A16 Bionic chip. This processor is one of the most powerful mobile processors available, ensuring perfect performance even under difficult conditions. Whether you’re multitasking, editing films, or playing graphically intense games, the A16 Bionic CPU keeps things running smoothly.

Advanced Camera System

The camera technology of the iPhone 15 Plus is a significant increase over prior versions. It has a triple-lens rear camera system, including a new 48MP primary sensor. This sensor takes amazing photographs and videos, even in low-light circumstances. The changes also apply to the Ultra Wide and Telephoto cameras, providing for a broader range of shots and higher overall image quality.

Long-Lasting Battery

Battery life is an important concern for smartphone owners, and the iPhone 15 Plus does not disappoint. It has a long-lasting battery, allowing you to get through the day without continually seeking for a charger. Whether you’re watching videos, playing games, or working on the go, the battery is built to meet your needs.

Additional Features

Other prominent improvements on the iPhone 15 Plus include a new under-display fingerprint sensor and a USB-C connection. The fingerprint sensor under the display makes it easy and safe to unlock your phone, while the USB-C connector allows for speedier charging and data transfer.

How to Avail the Offer?

To take advantage of the Flipkart Big Bachat Days sale and get your iPhone 15 Plus at a discounted price, follow these steps:

Visit Flipkart: Go to the Flipkart website or app.

Search for iPhone 15 Plus: Use the search bar to find the iPhone 15 Plus listing.

Select the 128GB Variant: Ensure you select the 128GB variant to get the best deal.

Check for Offers: Look for available offers such as the Flipkart Axis credit card cashback, exchange offer, and UPI transaction discount.

Make Your Purchase: Complete the purchase by adding the phone to your cart and proceeding to checkout. Apply any relevant offers and complete the payment.

Conclusion

The Flipkart Big Bachat Days sale presents a fantastic opportunity to purchase the iPhone 15 Plus at a significantly reduced price. With the combination of direct discounts, cashback offers, and exchange deals, you can save up to Rs 14,000 on this premium smartphone.

Featuring a stunning display, powerful performance, advanced camera system, and long-lasting battery, the iPhone 15 Plus is a significant upgrade that appeals to both power users and casual users alike. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer, and make sure to grab your iPhone 15 Plus before the sale ends on July 7. Happy shopping!

SOURCE

SOURCE