“Buy Bitcoin now”, advises Mexico’s 3rd richest person

Buying Bitcoin is slowly moving from a niche audience to a mainstream one. Be it retail investors or large enterprise ones, everyone is evaluating the idea of accumulating BTC. And now Mexico’s 3rd richest person, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, advised investors to “Buy Bitcoin Now.” He even said that the US is looking more like a 3rd world country, and I assume this statement is because of their reckless printing of money.

Why Ricardo thinks that one should buy Bitcoin now?

Ricardo is one of the wealthiest people on the planet, with a net worth of over $14 billion. This makes his statement immensely valuable as he is a potential influencer and investor in Bitcoin. He recently pointed out the increase in Federal Reserve’s assets which has recently touched 8.67 Trillion. And this jump was termed by Ricardo as fake money creation. Even though it might not look weary for the US at this moment, the way they are printing money is going to be a big deal real soon. Therefore, Ricardo advises everyone to buy BTC as only that could preserve the value of one’s money.

Ricardo is a Bitcoin investor

In November 2020, Ricardo said that about 10% of his liquid portfolio comprises Bitcoin. And assuming that the price of BTC has increased a lot since then compared to any other asset, this percentage must have also increased. Ricardo is the founder and chairman of Grupo Salinas, and they offer financial services apart from the other services. This is important as he said that his bank is working to be the first one in Mexico to accept Bitcoin. If that happens, it will be yet another step towards making BTC more available to the masses.

Ricardo also believes that Bitcoin is the new Gold and is much more portable. We all know that sending BTC across the world won’t be a big deal and will be a matter of minutes, if not seconds. But in the case of Gold, it will take a lot of time, money, effort, and security. He also added that Bitcoin would change the world.

What are your thoughts as Mexico's 3rd richest person advises investors to buy Bitcoin now? And do you think that it is the new Gold?

