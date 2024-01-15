Xbox has announced that from January 15 to January 19, a total of 11 new titles will be available on Xbox platforms, including Windows, Game Pass, and the Xbox One and Series X|S consoles. Arcade, crafts, puzzles, strategy, and more are all included in the varied portfolio to satisfy a range of game tastes.

Food Truck Simulator is the first game that will be made available on January 16. It allows players to customize their own food truck with a vast array of options and a broad selection of equipment. With the help of an intricate culinary system, you may make your own dishes. You can also explore several parts of the city, each with its own unique client base, and experience a dynamic day-and-night cycle.

Argonauts Agency 3: Chair of Hephaestus, a brand-new time management game, will be available for gamers to play on January 17. Players will have to construct structures, remove obstructions, restore broken bridges, and more. There are more than 40 levels, a wide variety of missions with progressively harder tasks, and much more.

All set to fire up January

Also available to players on January 17 is Nephenthesys. The game is a top-down, widescreen, vertical-scrolling shooter in three dimensions. Gamers will have to navigate a vast array of hostile vessels, and gather boosters for broader shot spreads and unique explosives, among many other tasks.

Despite a few games set to appear during that period, January 2024’s first few weeks are often devoid of releases. But as the month progresses, especially with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, things ought to get more exciting. Granted, not everyone has been enthralled with the spin-off game since it was revealed, but Ubisoft Montpellier has a very stellar track record. Both of the developer’s outstanding side-scrolling platform games over the past ten years are Rayman titles. With any luck, The Lost Crown is made of the same material.

11 games coming by January 19

Out of 11 games, the remaining 8 that will be coming to Xbox platforms this week include:

Bahnsen Knights – January 18

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown – January 18

Resetail – January 18

Rising Lords – January 18

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Game Pass Title) – January 18

Kubics – January 19

Palworld (Game Preview) – January 19

Witch Rise – January 19

In related Xbox news, the company has revealed a new version of Developer_Direct. On Thursday, January 18 at 12 p.m. PT (1:30 a.m. IST), players will get a first peek at a number of eagerly awaited titles that will be available on the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Tekken 8 are two upcoming films that promise to amuse viewers for a very long time when they release on the same day at the end of January. Nothing indicates that Infinite Wealth will fall short of the lofty expectations set by the licensing since Sega’s Like a Dragon brand has grown to be associated with excellent narrative.