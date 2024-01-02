In a significant development in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, BYD, the Chinese EV and battery giant, announced on Monday that it had produced more than 3 million new energy vehicles in 2023, surpassing Tesla’s production for the second consecutive year. This milestone underscores the intensifying competition in the global EV market, particularly between BYD and Tesla, the American EV leader.

BYD’s Diverse Production Outshines Tesla

While Tesla reported the production of 1.84 million cars in 2023, BYD’s total production included both hybrid and full battery-powered cars. Of BYD’s 3 million vehicles, 1.6 million were battery-only passenger cars, and 1.4 million were hybrids. This diversification in production types puts Tesla ahead in terms of purely battery-powered vehicles, but BYD’s overall numbers reflect its growing influence in the EV market.

Market Dynamics and Pricing Strategies

Most of BYD’s cars are positioned in a lower price range compared to Tesla’s offerings, catering to a broader market segment. Tesla, under Elon Musk’s leadership, focuses exclusively on purely battery-powered cars. Notably, China accounted for about one-fifth of Tesla’s sales in the quarter ended September 30, highlighting the country’s importance in the global EV market.

BYD’s Stock and Sales Performance

Despite surpassing the 3 million mark, BYD’s annual sales slightly missed the expectations of CLSA, an investment bank, for 3.05 million vehicles. BYD’s shares fell by more than 2% in Hong Kong trading following the announcement. The company reported selling 3.02 million new energy vehicles in 2023 and ceased the production of purely gasoline and diesel-powered cars in March 2022.

Heating Competition in China’s EV Market

The Chinese EV market is witnessing an influx of new models and competitors. Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone maker, recently announced plans to launch an EV to compete with Porsche and Tesla. Li Auto, another Chinese EV maker, is set to launch its first purely battery-powered vehicle, MEGA, in March, slightly later than initially projected. Li Auto reported a 182% year-on-year increase in deliveries, totaling 376,030 vehicles in 2023.

Other Chinese EV Makers Making Strides

Huawei’s new energy vehicle brand, Aito, reported strong demand for its M9 SUV, with orders surpassing 30,000 within a week of its launch. Aito delivered 94,380 cars in 2023. Similarly, Zeekr, another Chinese EV brand, started delivering its latest model, the 007 electric sedan, with total deliveries of 118,685 in 2023. Nio, a well-known Chinese EV maker, delivered 160,038 cars in 2023, a nearly 31% increase year on year.

Overseas Expansion and European Market Entry

Several Chinese EV manufacturers, including Nio and BYD, are expanding their presence outside China, with a particular focus on Europe. BYD’s overseas sales in 2023 exceeded 242,000 new energy passenger vehicles. The company also announced plans to build a new production center in Hungary and currently sells five models in Europe, with plans to launch three more in the next 12 months.

The EV industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with Chinese manufacturers like BYD and Nio challenging the dominance of established players like Tesla. BYD’s achievement of producing over 3 million vehicles in 2023 is a testament to the rapidly evolving landscape and the increasing competitiveness of the global EV market. As these companies continue to innovate and expand their global footprint, the race for EV supremacy is set to become more intense, promising exciting developments for consumers and the industry at large.