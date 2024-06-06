In a significant development, some term holders and an agent of the term loan associated with BYJU’S have filed petitions in Delaware Bankruptcy Court to initiate involuntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings against the edtech startup’s subsidiaries: Epic, Tynker, and Osmo. This move, led by an ad hoc group of term loan lenders, is seen as a measure to protect and maximize the value of BYJU’S US-based operating entities amid ongoing corporate mismanagement and asset diversion concerns.

Credits: NDTV Profit

Background and Acquisition History

The well-known edtech company BYJU’S purchased Osmo in 2019 and Epic and Tynker in 2021. The three companies became guarantors for BYJU’s sizeable $1.2 billion term loan B (TLB), and these purchases were a part of BYJU’s planned expansion into the US market. Aiming to generate at least $800 million to pay off the debt associated with the TLB, BYJU’S has been facing increasing financial difficulties despite the ambitious purchases. As a result, efforts have been made to sell companies such as Epic and Great Learning. The company’s financial situation is further complicated by the fact that these sales have not yet materialized.

Financial and Legal Complications

The bankruptcy proceedings come in the wake of a US Bankruptcy Court ruling in May, which found Riju Ravindran, brother of BYJU’S CEO Byju Raveendran, in contempt of court for failing to disclose or confirm the whereabouts of $533 million from the term loan proceeds. This ruling has intensified scrutiny on BYJU’S financial practices and management.

In 2021, BYJU’S Alpha, Inc., a US subsidiary, received funds from the $1.2 billion TLB. By 2022, under Ravindran’s direction, BYJU’S Alpha transferred $533 million to Camshaft Capital Fund, a hedge fund established by William Morton. This fund subsequently transferred the investment through various entities, culminating in its redemption by an undisclosed entity in February 2024. These complex financial maneuvers have drawn criticism and legal action, including BYJU’S Alpha filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware earlier this year.

Implications for Stakeholders

The lenders’ push for bankruptcy proceedings aims to safeguard the value of BYJU’S subsidiaries—Epic, Neuron Fuel, and Tangible Play (Osmo)—and prevent further mismanagement. The lenders have expressed a commitment to infusing necessary capital to reorganize these businesses, signaling a potential lifeline for the struggling subsidiaries. This intervention could stabilize these companies, ensuring continued operation and development, which is critical for employees, customers, and the broader edtech market.

Broader Financial and Market Impact

The financial problems facing BYJU are not limited to the US. The company’s global financial difficulty is reflected in an insolvency petition that its lenders filed with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in India. Additionally, BYJU’S worth has suffered greatly. As of March 31, 2024, US-based asset management firm Baron Capital Group has reduced the valuation of its holding in BYJU’S by 99.85%, indicating a sharp drop to roughly $24 million. In relation to the company’s $200 million rights issuance, its valuation is in line.

Investor Relations and Legal Disputes

Adding to BYJU’S troubles is a legal battle with major investors, including Prosus, General Atlantic, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Peak XV. These investors have sought to void the $200 million rights issue initiated in January, appealing to the NCLT. Additionally, BYJU’S is embroiled in a legal dispute with some investors in the Karnataka High Court, exacerbating the company’s challenges on multiple fronts.

Future Prospects and Strategic Considerations

The involuntary bankruptcy proceedings could force BYJU’S to reassess its strategic direction and financial management. For the US-based subsidiaries, Chapter 11 could provide a structured pathway to reorganize and potentially emerge stronger. However, the overall impact on BYJU’S global operations remains uncertain, with significant restructuring likely required to restore stakeholder confidence and financial stability.

Conclusion

This is a pivotal moment for the massive edtech company as BYJU’S subsidiaries file for involuntary bankruptcy. The results of these actions will have a substantial impact on the company’s future trajectory and ability to maintain its market position in the fiercely competitive edtech business as it navigates through difficult legal and financial problems.