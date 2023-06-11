ByteDance Tests AI-Powered Chatbot “Grace” in China AI Race

ByteDance Ltd., the parent company of the immensely popular social media platform TikTok, is making significant strides in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) with the testing of an AI-powered chatbot. Following in the footsteps of rival Chinese internet conglomerates such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc., ByteDance aims to develop its own local version of ChatGPT, a groundbreaking AI language model.

The project, internally known as “Grace,” has recently come to light as ByteDance begins testing the chatbot among its employees. While further details remain undisclosed, this move signals ByteDance’s commitment to exploring the nascent field of generative AI, which gained traction after the impressive demonstration of ChatGPT by OpenAI in November.

ByteDance, which also operates the domestic video service Douyin, has been at the forefront of AI innovation since its inception over a decade ago. The company’s founders, Zhang Yiming and Liang Rubo, have continuously developed smartphone applications based on AI algorithmic recommendations, showcasing their dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology.

The race to establish dominance in AI investment has intensified within China’s internet sector. In March, search engine leader Baidu unveiled its own major AI language model, Ernie Bot, serving as a direct response to ChatGPT. This development ignited a competitive frenzy among companies such as Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and SenseTime Group Inc., all eager to introduce their own rival platforms.

Although reports have surfaced suggesting that ByteDance is actively working on developing its own large language models, the company has refrained from confirming these speculations. Regardless, ByteDance’s entry into the generative AI race highlights its ambition to secure a prominent position within the lucrative domestic market, even in the absence of ChatGPT and Western counterparts like Google’s Bard.

he regulatory landscape poses additional challenges for participants in this AI race. China’s top internet regulator has emphasized the necessity of conducting comprehensive security reviews for generative AI tools prior to implementation. Such measures are in place to ensure the safety and compliance of these advanced technologies with existing regulations. Simultaneously, Chinese tech firms have been grappling with the impact of US sanctions, which have limited their access to high-quality chips essential for effectively training AI models.

TikTok’s Own Exploration of Chatbots:

Beyond ByteDance’s internal developments, TikTok itself is embarking on its exploration of chatbots. The immensely popular social media platform is currently experimenting with a chatbot named Tako. As of now, Tako functions as an integrated instant messenger within TikTok’s main platform, enabling users to seek answers to their questions and engage in interactive experiences.

The Future of ByteDance’s Grace:

As ByteDance’s Grace undergoes rigorous testing, the potential applications of this AI-powered chatbot are vast and promising. From enhancing customer service experiences to providing personalized recommendations and support, Grace holds the potential to revolutionize various industries. ByteDance’s entry into the world of generative AI is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and its drive to remain at the forefront of technological advancements.

