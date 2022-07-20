Cadbury Gems launches the Junior NFT campaign to help children in need

Our favorite and beloved Cadbury Gems has entered the world of non-fungible tokens. They are working with GuardianLink to convert the drawings and art made by kids into NFTs. Cadbury is calling it the Junior NFT campaign, which is their attempt at doing something good for society with the applications of blockchain. And as Cadbury Gems launches the Junior NFT campaign, they have also partnered with Save the Children. The second partnership will help them distribute the proceeds from NFT sales to children in need.

The philanthropic move by Cadbury Gems

The company is going to build an online gallery where interested buyers can visit and buy the NFTs made by Children. One good thing that the company did was allow the purchase via fiat currencies. Even though it is not how this is supposed to be but a lot more people can contribute to the cause in this way. Coming to the side of artists, their parents will also get an invite and a portal where the artwork can be uploaded. This way, Cadbury Gems would be building a bridge between the buyers and the artists.

Comments made by GuardianLink and Save the Children

The CEO and co-founder of GuardianLink said that they would be even auctioning NFTs with an aim to raise funds for the education of children whose parents cannot support their studies. It is also going to be their first NFT venture with a philanthropic cause. So, they are quite excited to see how things will turn out.

Now let’s see what the Director of Resource Mobilization from Save the Children had to say. They are happy that the campaign launched by Cadbury Gems aims at providing both educational and psychological support to Children.

If you intend to contribute, then the NFTs will be available on the website of GuardianLink. Users can bid and purchase the NFTs time and again and help the cause. And if you are unable to extend help financially, then share the campaign with your friends and family whom you expect to help the children in need.

What are your thoughts as Cadbury Gems launches the Junior NFT campaign? And do you think that we will see more such campaigns from the company in the future? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content informative, do like and share it with your friends.

