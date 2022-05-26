Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Gets October Release Date

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has got a confirmed release date as of Oct. 28. Developed by Infinity Ward, we now know precisely when we can expect to be able to get our hands on Modern Warfare 2 in the autumn, with the game given an October 2022 release date. Modern Warfare 2 Release Date Modern Warfare 2 has been revealed via a new hype trailer, with fans of the series being able to get their hands on the new first-person shooter on October 28, 2022.

Activision has not confirmed anything on formats either, and although Modern Warfare 2 is almost certainly going to cross-gen, it leaves open the possibility that it will appear on only current-gen consoles and PCs. There are also swirling rumors about the new Warzone coming out at the end of this year along with Call of Duty this year, but no official word has been released on this front. Alongside the launch of Modern Warfare 2 on 28th October something that Activision Blizzard will hope helps drive Flagship Call of Duty sales the sequel to Battle Royale spin-off Warzone, which promises groundbreaking innovation, is also expected to reveal itself at some point this year.

Developer Infinity Ward’s next entry in the long-running Call of Duty series, previously confirmed as a close-to-future follow-up, Modern Warfare 2 (not to be confused with the 2009s title of the same name), is set to be released later this year. Alongside the release date, Infinity Ward has also revealed some of the game’s artwork which you can see below, and also a look at several of the game’s characters, including Price, the Phantom, Gaz, Soap, and Alejandro Alejandro.

Well before its expected June reveal, Activision Blizzard unveiled a new video that revealed the art that will go on the games box art, along with a variety of marketing materials. According to a new teaser video, which shows off the art from the games the main cast, including the beloved character from Modern Warfare, Simons Ghost Riley. Unsurprisingly, the games website confirmed that Captain Price and Gaz would return from their roles in the 2019s Modern Warfare reboot and that the cult characters of Soap and Ghost would make their way back into Task Force 141 for the sequel.