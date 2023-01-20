Camera Samples for Galaxy S23 Ultra with 200MP Camera Leaked

If you have been following the leaks, you must be aware of the fact that Samsung has launched their new camera sensor, and infact this new sensor has said to make its way to the upcoming new Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone. But, before the smartphone makes its way to launch, we already have updates about is the capabilities this new camera sensor hold, so here we have got you covered with camera samples from the new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Camera Samples Leaked

What kind of photo do you think this is?

5x zoom? 10x zoom?

No, it's a Galaxy S23 Ultra 200MP HP2 photo enlarged by 12x!

Use one word to describe your feelings! pic.twitter.com/m5rS0kZrQG — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2023

We recently witnessed the ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor from the new Samsung camera hardware making its way to debut independently. The Galaxy S23 Ultra would undoubtedly acquire this sensor, and so far, that has shown to be the case. However, at the launch event, we didn’t receive any updates regarding which phone will have this new sensor.

As of now, it has become a little normal to see that the primary sensor in Galaxy S23 Ultra will be the same 200Mp sensor. But, the thing which has been making a bigger buzz in the world of tech is the new leaked camera pictures that have been taken from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphone.

A Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample taken from the biggest 200MP sensor was as of late shared by Ice Universe. The tipster has reportedly talked about the impressive capacities this new upcoming beast has got.

If we look at the leaked pictures, we can say that Samsung has made a good progression in the camera department and infact has improved the delicate and sans burr edges. Also, there is an improvement in the quality of the shots taken in 12X zoom.

If we go with the words from Ice Universe, he reportedly said that the new ISOCELL HP2 sensor has been very well improved and has been taking completely unique shots compared to the previously launched HP1, HP3, and HM1, HM3 sensors.

Also, he said that the new sensors have not really honed, making the photos look fragile and normal, without an excessive number of hints of handling. This is an enormous benefit for photographers, as they can accomplish an elevated degree of detail with less handling.

With the photography capability powered camera sensor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra flaunts a 12-megapixel ultrawide angle sensor combined with two 10-megapixel telephoto focal points, giving 3x and 10x optical zoom. This creates the Galaxy S23 Ultra a flexible camera that can deal with an extensive variety of photography needs.