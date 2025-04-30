Former President Donald Trump is once again calling on American companies to shift manufacturing back home. His approach? Hike tariffs on Chinese and other foreign goods to push companies like Apple to produce their products on U.S. soil. But while the idea may sound patriotic and simple, the reality behind making an iPhone in America is anything but.

Apple’s flagship product, the iPhone, isn’t just a smartphone — it’s a global effort of engineering, logistics, and manufacturing. Bringing that entire process back to the U.S. would require more than just political will. It would demand a fundamental overhaul of how Apple and other tech giants build their devices — and cost consumers dearly in the process.

A Complex Web of Global Suppliers

The iPhone is made up of roughly 2,700 separate parts. According to the Financial Times, Apple relies on 187 suppliers from 28 different countries to make those parts. China dominates this supply chain. The majority of components are produced there, with only about 30 Apple suppliers operating entirely outside China.

While some high-tech elements come from Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea, the most substantial share is still made in Chinese factories. Only a sliver — less than 5% — of the iPhone’s components are manufactured in the United States. These include parts like the Face ID laser system and the glass casing. But even those “Made in USA” pieces are dependent on Chinese-made subcomponents, such as backlit displays and touch-sensitive layers.

Why Apple Still Builds in China

The idea that Apple could simply shift production to the U.S. ignores decades of supply chain development. China’s manufacturing ecosystem offers not just low labor costs (which are no longer the main draw), but also unmatched access to specialized skills, state-of-the-art tooling, and rapid production capabilities.

Apple CEO Tim Cook once said that the precision tooling and deep expertise found in China are among the best in the world. These aren’t skills you can easily replicate or replace overnight — especially not in a country that hasn’t invested in mass electronics manufacturing infrastructure on a comparable scale.

It’s also about logistics. Having suppliers and production partners located close together allows for faster turnaround, quicker problem-solving, and better coordination when developing new products. Andy Tsay, a professor of operations at Santa Clara University, says co-locating supply chain activities boosts not only speed and quality but also innovation.

The Scale Is Staggering

Consider this: Apple ships about 438 iPhones every minute. Roughly 85% of those are assembled by Foxconn, a company with dozens of massive factories across China. The assembly of each device — down to the 74 tiny screws that hold it together — relies on a vast network of over 700 production sites, most of which are based in Asia.

Some of the labor, like screwing in those tiny fasteners, is still done by hand. That scale of manual work would be nearly impossible to replicate quickly or affordably in the U.S.

Earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick optimistically suggested that this kind of labor could return to American shores. But experts remain skeptical. It’s not just about finding people willing to do the work — it’s about training, cost, and the speed to meet global demand.

Apple’s Real Move: India, Not America

While Trump pushes for American-made devices, Apple is moving in another direction. The company has been actively shifting iPhone assembly for the U.S. market to India. The goal is to complete this transition by the end of 2026. It’s a strategic move meant to diversify supply chains and reduce dependency on China — but it stops far short of bringing manufacturing home.

Shifting everything to the U.S. would require huge investments in facilities, equipment, and skilled labor. And even if Apple pulled it off, the cost of a domestically made iPhone could skyrocket. Analysts estimate the price tag could hit as high as $3,500 — more than triple the current starting price.