Mark Zuckerberg dropped a bombshell just hours before Meta’s quarterly earnings call, outlining his ambitious roadmap for artificial intelligence that centers on putting “personal superintelligence” in everyone’s hands particularly through smart glasses. The Meta CEO published a lengthy manifesto on Wednesday, painting a picture of AI that goes far beyond today’s chatbots and virtual assistants.

His vision? AI tools that genuinely help people “achieve your goals, create what you want to see in the world, experience any adventure, be a better friend to those you care about, and grow to become the person you aspire to be.”

Meta Ramps Up Superintelligence Efforts with Major Investments and Hiring

Zuckerberg isn’t just talking about incremental improvements to existing technology. He’s betting big on superintelligence, what many call artificial general intelligence (AGI) where AI matches or exceeds human capabilities across virtually every task imaginable. It’s the same moonshot that OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google are racing toward, but Zuckerberg believes Meta has a unique approach.

“The improvement is slow for now, but undeniable,” he wrote about AI’s current trajectory. “Developing superintelligence is now in sight.”

This declaration comes on the heels of Meta’s most aggressive AI talent acquisition spree in company history. The tech giant recently made its largest external investment ever, paying $14.3 billion for a 49 percent stake in Scale AI, a major player in AI training data. Zuckerberg then established a new superintelligence lab led by Scale AI’s CEO, Alexandr Wang.

Since then, Meta has been on a hiring rampage, poaching top researchers from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and even Apple. Some of these recruitment packages reportedly reach $100 million, though most fall between $1-1.4 million according to previous reporting by The Verge.

But money doesn’t always talk. Many elite AI researchers have turned down Meta’s offers, not because the compensation isn’t attractive many already earn enough to retire comfortably but because they’re looking for something deeper: a mission they believe in and ethical alignment with their vision for AI’s future.

Mark Zuckerberg’s Vision for AI: Personalized Tool, Not Job Replacer

Zuckerberg seems to recognize this challenge, using Wednesday’s manifesto to differentiate Meta’s philosophy from competitors. He took a subtle dig at rivals like OpenAI, writing that Meta’s approach “is distinct from others in the industry who believe superintelligence should be directed centrally towards automating all valuable work, and then humanity will live on a dole of its output.”

This appears to reference OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s public statements about AI potentially replacing many jobs and leading to universal basic income a future Zuckerberg seems less enthusiastic about.

Central to Zuckerberg’s vision are smart glasses, which he believes will become humanity’s “primary computing devices.” Rather than superintelligence being controlled by big tech companies in distant data centers, he envisions it living right on your face, deeply personalized and immediately accessible.

The timing of this announcement is particularly interesting given the current political climate. Zuckerberg included warnings about the risks of open-sourcing certain AI capabilities, noting that open models can be more easily manipulated to bypass safety guardrails. This discussion has gained urgency following President Trump’s recent AI Action Plan, which includes provisions for open-source AI development.

“The rest of this decade seems likely to be the decisive period for determining the path this technology will take,” Zuckerberg wrote, “and whether superintelligence will be a tool for personal empowerment or a force focused on replacing large swaths of society.”

Wall Street’s Verdict on Zuckerberg’s Superintelligence Play

Meta’s stock price and investor reaction to both the earnings call and this AI vision will likely signal whether Wall Street believes Zuckerberg can deliver on these ambitious promises.

With competitors like OpenAI and Google making their own bold claims about AGI timelines, the race for superintelligence is heating up and Zuckerberg is making it clear that Meta intends to win by putting that power directly into consumers’ hands rather than keeping it locked away in corporate servers.