Cardano’s Plutus Scripts breach 3000 mark gaining attention from netizens

Cardano’s reliability in the crypto industry.

Cardano is essentially an open sourced and decentralized public blockchain platform, with consensus using proof of stake. One peculiar feature that the company provides is that it can facilitate peer-to-peer transactions using its internally made cryptocurrency.

Cardano is also tipped as one of the most stable networks present in the crypto industry as on date, according to cryptocurrency experts. The company has been consistently growing in its operations and has always had the vision of providing a stable and a safe platform for the customers to facilitate trading.

Recently, Cardano went on to make an announcement that, there is an upgradation on process, which if successful will make the onboarding process in the company simpler and easier. The update offers many other features to company, to help the company remain stable in the volatile cryptocurrency market. The update was Cardano Vasil Hard Fork. But, according to the latest reports, it was announced that the update got delayed due to some unforeseen reasons.

What is Vasil hard Fork? Let’ see.

According to the reports,

Vasil Hard Fork is a program on the Cardano Blockchain, which will improve the development of smart contracts and decentralized apps. Though, the news about its delay brought down the zeal of the Cardano’s users, in another news, Cardano went on to share that, one of its smart contracts has gone on to breach the 3000 mark for the first time.

Plutus Scripts breaches 3000 mark, making it a historic day for Cardano.

According to the reports, it is said that, Plutus Scripts, which is a smart contact platform, breached over 3000 mark in acquiring smart contacts and gained a lot of attention among the netizens who are following Cardano’s journey from the beginning. While, the news was positive for the company, the delay in Vasil Hard Fork’s update also got a lot of attention as many of them started criticizing the founder.

Founder handles critics.

As the critiques were raising their voice against the delay in Vasil Hard Fork’s update, the founder Charles Hokinson, handled them in a more straightforward way. He went on to make the statement that, the Vasil Hard Fork update will lead to detrimental results to the smart contract functionality and he is in no way ready for it.

By his statements, the founder tried to convey that, the functionality of the smart contracts is the priority as of now and the other upgradation processes can wait for some time. He hit back at the trolls that where going round and labelled them as stupid.

Share your thoughts on Cardano’s journey in the comment section and refer this article to your friends and family.