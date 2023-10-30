CarDekho's FY23 revenue grows 46% on services but loss widens

CarDekho is a well-known player in the thriving Indian autotech market, having lately made headlines with its stellar financial results. The company’s yearly overall income increased by an astounding 46.3%, driven by a spike in services including digital marketing, advertising, carmaker solutions sales, and vehicle listing. Additionally, it entered the insurance industry by directly pitching goods to customers. Nevertheless, despite all the hype, CarDekho was unable to achieve profitability in the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2023, which begs interesting concerns about the company’s trajectory and path in the cutthroat auto market.

A Steady Ascent

The amazing tale of CarDekho starts with its phenomenal income increase. The company’s overall consolidated revenue for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, was Rs 2,408.41 crore, a sharp increase over the Rs 1,646.3 crore collected the year before. The remarkable 46.3% increase in yearly total revenue can be ascribed to the noteworthy surge in service offerings. CarDekho has made a significant impact in the autotech sector by listing and selling cars for automakers as well as offering advertising and digital marketing solutions.

Diversification and Ambitious Expansion

CarDekho’s strategy is nothing short of ambitious, with its diversification and expansion into various segments. The company provides digital marketing solutions to dealers, helping transform leads into sales. Furthermore, it has taken a bold step into directly selling insurance products to consumers through its platform. This diversification signifies a commitment to meeting diverse customer needs within the auto industry and beyond.

Beyond that, CarDekho has invested considerable efforts in growing its insurance and lending business through InsuranceDekho. In a significant milestone, InsuranceDekho secured a substantial $150 million in its first investment round, with key players like Goldman Sachs and TVS Capital Funds actively participating. This move reveals a growing interest in the lucrative insurance sector, an area teeming with potential in India.

The Thorn in the Rose: Elusive Profits

While the revenue growth story is undeniably compelling, CarDekho’s journey to profitability hasn’t been a straightforward one. High expenses have taken a toll on the company’s bottom line, resulting in a consolidated loss of Rs 565.95 crore for the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023. This loss is a hefty 2.3 times higher than the previous fiscal year, shedding light on the financial challenges confronting the company.

The surge in expenses is noticeable across various segments. Rent, legal professional fees, and IT costs have all seen an uptick. However, the most significant increase was witnessed in advertising and promotions expenses, which soared by over 50% compared to the previous year. These expenditures, while essential for enhancing brand visibility and acquiring customers, have put a substantial strain on CarDekho’s financial health.

Balancing Optimism and Challenges

CarDekho showed signs of improvement in the fiscal year 2022, as losses decreased from the year before. The company’s goal for the fiscal year 2024 was to achieve consolidated profitability. The fiscal year 2023 numbers, however, suggest that there may be some volatility before the corporation reaches its objective.

The delay in achieving profitability has implications for CarDekho’s plans to go public. The company, backed by the influential Ratan Tata, was rumored to be considering an initial public offering (IPO) in the second half of 2022 or early 2023. The inability to attain profitability raises questions about the timing and feasibility of such a move. Investors and potential shareholders may seek a clearer roadmap to profitability before endorsing an IPO.

Market Trends and Fierce Competition

The trajectory of CarDekho is consistent with larger patterns in India’s autotech and e-commerce sectors. Numerous organizations, such as CarTrade, have reduced the amount of assets in their used car businesses while increasing the range of services they provide. Remarkably, CarTrade even closed the auto sales division of OLX, which it had only purchased two months earlier. This change demonstrates how the sector understands the need of technology-driven services and diversification in a market that is changing quickly.